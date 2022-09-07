ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale Chamber seeks donations for Annual Auction

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRUhL_0hldE7me00

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Auction in November.

The auction is critical for raising the money necessary to continue the mission of the chamber. The Glendale Chamber of Commerce is a private, nonprofit, membership-driven organization comprised of nearly 1,400 business enterprises, civic organizations, educational institutions and individuals.

The event will be virtual and will run from Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Anyone interested in making a direct financial contribution or an item donation should email Jackie Peyton at info@glendaleazchamber.org.

Donations should be delivered or mailed no later than Friday, Oct. 7.

For more information call 623-937-4754 or visit glendaleazchamber.org .

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace announces fall entertainment schedule

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace announced its fall lineup of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for visitors. The north Phoenix shopping center hosts hundreds of family-friendly events, art festivals, live music and fitness classes each year. Here is the list of the events taking place this fall:. Fine Art...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office

Welcome to your new HOME - Where convenience and affordability meet your needs, We are located on the I-17 just south of Glendale. Come view our community and become part of our family. Location. 6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $849. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Save Money with the City of Peoria’s Water Rebates

Did you know that Peoria offers five rebates for Peoria water customers? Residential rebates include the tree planting rebate, HE toilet rebate, new home, and existing xeriscape conversion rebates, and a rebate for WaterSense-certified smart irrigation controllers. Another way to save both water and money is to use WaterSense-labeled products....
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Glendale, AZ
Society
golfcourseindustry.com

Phoenix Country Club set to establish master plan

Andy Staples, owner and principal architect of Staples Golf Design, is set to begin work on a strategic plan to upgrade Phoenix Country Club. Originally built in 1899, then moved to its current location in 1921, the Arizona club boasts an extensive tournament history, and a celebrated golf course designed by Harry Collis of Chicago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town

A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gypsy Cup in Gilbert: Artful coffee bar and sexy cocktail lounge

Gypsy Cup, an artful coffee and cocktail bar located in Downtown Gilbert, Arizona, transports its patrons to a French street cafe. The natural light pouring in during the day leaves guests feeling light and refreshed, while the glowing light through the evening gives a more posh experience to enjoy with a cocktail. With luxe textures throughout, walls adorned with an elevated collection of art, and custom tile arrangements, brass lighting, and quad banquettes, this local coffee shop serves the community from day to night.
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona

Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
GUADALUPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Educational Institutions#Charity#Glendale Chamber
phoenixmag.com

The Arizona State Fair Returns This September

The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Restaurants Are Walking Distance From State Farm Stadium

It's the moment Arizona's football fans have been waiting for. On Sunday, September 11, the Arizona Cardinals will play the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Those attending the game in person might want to grab a bite or a cold beer before kickoff at 1:25 p.m.,...
GLENDALE, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Salesperson at your door? One family fights to get refund

PHOENIX — You've likely experienced it yourself. There's a salesperson at your door, offering you a great deal, but you have to buy on the spot. Jon Olmstead says he wasn't home at the time that his wife got a knock on the door from a salesperson. "So and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Apache Junction mobile home residents blindsided by sudden rent spike

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people living in Apache Junction are now faced with paying almost triple their rent, or they are forced to move out. They say they were blindsided when their property management company sent them a notice by mail. “I wanted to retire this year. I can’t do it now. I can’t retire,” renter Zane Proctor said.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Recorder Tells Arizonans to Prepare for a ‘Blue Night’ in November Election

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer shared Monday that voters should be ready for Democrats to initially lead on the night of November 8, as early votes are counted first. “The results released at 8:00 PM on Election Night will be comprised of early ballots we receive by the weekend before Election Day,” Richer tweeted. “First moral of the story: In Arizona, Initial results will likely be much bluer than eventual final results. Second moral: if you want your ballot to be part of results released AT 8:00 PM on Election Night, return it before the weekend before Election Day.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy