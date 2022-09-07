ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Fox News

Are we safer today than on 9/11/2001

More than 20 years into the War on Terror and a year after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, terrorism still remains a threat to American security and interests around the globe. "I think security has certainly improved," Long War Journal Managing Editor Bill Roggio told Fox News Digital. "You haven't...
AFP

Sympathy, solidarity as US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11

Americans on Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with President Joe Biden visiting the Pentagon and New Yorkers honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes destroyed the Twin Towers. Biden commemorated the anniversary at the Pentagon, where Al-Qaeda hijackers crashed a plane into the massive building that serves as Defense Department headquarters.
Fox News

World leaders, politicians react to Queen Elizabeth II health concerns

World leaders and politicians are reacting Thursday to Kensington Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are "concerned" for her health. The Palace says "following further evaluation this morning," the 96-year-old's medical staff "recommended she remain under medical supervision." "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral" Castle, a...
Fox News

Eli Steele: How Biden’s Afghanistan failure and the Fallen 13’s bravery changed my views on 9/11

NORCO, Calif. – When Shana Chappell gave birth to Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui on Jan. 4, 2001, little did she know that her newborn’s first months on this earth would be the only time that America was not at war during his lifetime. On Sept. 11, 2001, America suffered her most deadly attack since Pearl Harbor. President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom and the war in Afghanistan officially began on Oct. 7, 2001. As Shana nursed her baby in the small horse town of Norco — some 60 miles east of Los Angeles — she had no way of knowing that her son, along with 12 other warriors, would lose his life 20 years later at the end of America’s brutal and tragically failed war in Afghanistan.
Fox News

Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'

Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives. The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III. The pope...
Fox News

Fox News

