Are we safer today than on 9/11/2001
More than 20 years into the War on Terror and a year after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, terrorism still remains a threat to American security and interests around the globe. "I think security has certainly improved," Long War Journal Managing Editor Bill Roggio told Fox News Digital. "You haven't...
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
Benghazi 10 years later: '13 Hours' survivor reflects on deadly battle, says US hasn’t learned from mistakes
Between bursts of machine gun and AK-47 fire, Mark "Oz" Geist and Tyrone Woods talked about their children. Geist’s daughter was seven months old, and Woods’ third son had been born shortly before his deployment to Libya, Geist said. "We're talking about our kids and the next thing...
President Biden attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon in remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks
President Biden attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon in remembrance of the 9/11 terror attacks.
On 9/11 anniversary, I think about serving in Iraq and now Congress
Like most Americans, I will never forget where I was on Sept. 11, 2001. Having been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, I worked for the commander of 12th Air Force overseeing our combat air forces west of the Mississippi River. As I was preparing to depart for work...
North Korea threatens nuclear action if Kim Jong Un assassinated: report
North Korea has adopted a new doctrine that would see the country "automatically and immediately" use nuclear weapons in the event it felt that its Chairman Kim Jong Un had died as the result of assassination. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) adopted its new "Policy on Nuclear Forces"...
Sympathy, solidarity as US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11
Americans on Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with President Joe Biden visiting the Pentagon and New Yorkers honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes destroyed the Twin Towers. Biden commemorated the anniversary at the Pentagon, where Al-Qaeda hijackers crashed a plane into the massive building that serves as Defense Department headquarters.
9/11 anniversary makes it easy for veterans to remember why we were in Afghanistan
"Why does Afghanistan matter so much to you?" This is a question that comes up a lot in my interviews, most recently with a young reporter while discussing the actions of Operation Pineapple Express and other volunteer groups during the botched August 2021, evacuation of Kabul. I was floored. How...
Biden lays wreath at Pentagon, events in NYC and Pennsylvania mark 21 years since 9/11 attacks
The National September 11 Memorial & Museum hosted its annual ceremony, with family members of the victims reading names of those who died.
World leaders, politicians react to Queen Elizabeth II health concerns
World leaders and politicians are reacting Thursday to Kensington Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are "concerned" for her health. The Palace says "following further evaluation this morning," the 96-year-old's medical staff "recommended she remain under medical supervision." "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral" Castle, a...
Ukraine’s major counteroffensive in beginning stages, Russia has failed second campaign attempt: Gen. Milley
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley confirmed Thursday that Ukraine has officially launched a major counteroffensive on its 1,500-mile-long front lines in a move to repel Russian forces from its borders. "At the beginning of this month, on or about the first of September, Ukraine launched...
Ukrainian nuclear power plant stops operations as safety measure
The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine has halted operations as a safety measure, according to a Sunday statement from Energoatom, the state agency in charge of the plant. The plant is "completely stopped" after Energoatom disconnected the number 6 power unit from the grid at around 3:40 a.m.,...
Eli Steele: How Biden’s Afghanistan failure and the Fallen 13’s bravery changed my views on 9/11
NORCO, Calif. – When Shana Chappell gave birth to Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui on Jan. 4, 2001, little did she know that her newborn’s first months on this earth would be the only time that America was not at war during his lifetime. On Sept. 11, 2001, America suffered her most deadly attack since Pearl Harbor. President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom and the war in Afghanistan officially began on Oct. 7, 2001. As Shana nursed her baby in the small horse town of Norco — some 60 miles east of Los Angeles — she had no way of knowing that her son, along with 12 other warriors, would lose his life 20 years later at the end of America’s brutal and tragically failed war in Afghanistan.
Rand Paul blasts DC priorities: No one hit by severe Kentucky floods asked me to send more foreign aid
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called out the "enormous disconnect" between Congress' priorities and those of their constituents, as billions of taxpayer dollars have gone to foreign aid while people in his own state have little to no help with deadly flood recovery. On "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham said...
Canada's conservatives select populist Pierre Poilievre to lead effort to oust PM Justin Trudeau
Former Canadian parliamentarian Pierre Poilievre was chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party on Saturday, and will head the party's mission to push the Liberals and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau out of the country's government. Poilievre, 43, was declared the victor with 68% of the vote in the first...
Pope Francis repeats warning of 'third world war'
Pope Francis repeated his previous warnings of a world conflict Thursday while speaking at an audience with pontifical representatives. The pontiff reiterated a claim he first presented one week ago during a general audience — that the Earth is already enraptured in a "piecemeal" World War III. The pope...
Republicans raise the alarm that DHS money being used to buy Chinese solar panels made with forced labor
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are raising concerns that Department of Homeland Security money is being used to purchase Chinese solar panels in contravention of federal law. GOP lawmakers sent a letter to the DHS inspector general Wednesday requesting a review of the $5 billion in funding the...
