Palm Coast, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Man arrested in theft of bleachers at Wadsworth Park

A 56-year-old man was arrested for stealing bleachers at Wadsworth Park after a county employee caught him loading the bleachers into a van. "By working hard, working smart and working together, we collectively were able to locate and arrest a felony suspect in a little over two hours," Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said, according to a news release.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
OCALA, FL
Action News Jax

Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club

PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
PALATKA, FL
City
Palm Coast, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Inmate charged after threatening, spitting at detention deputy

An inmate at the county jail spit at and threatened Flagler County Sheriff's Office detention deputies who were trying to transfer him to a new cell. The inmate now faces more charges. Bunnell police officers had arrested the man, a 27-year-old from Jacksonville, on Aug. 23 after catching him driving...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

39 arrests on Labor Day weekend

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested five people for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) as part of an agency-wide effort to curb DUI’s and other forms of dangerous driving behavior during Labor Day weekend 2022. Those DUI’s were among 39 arrests over the Labor Day weekend in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police chief: 'No shots fired' at ﻿Mainland High School

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen. Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.
OSTEEN, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Old crab shop in Ormond Beach resurrected

Alden Hames is taking over the Crab House property he remembers visiting as a boy growing up in Ormond Beach. “They used to have water tables in the back where you could actually hand-pick your blue crabs,” he said. Visitors will still be able to pick live blue crabs...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man shot in DeLand drive-by

DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
DELAND, FL

