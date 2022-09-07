Read full article on original website
Man arrested in theft of bleachers at Wadsworth Park
A 56-year-old man was arrested for stealing bleachers at Wadsworth Park after a county employee caught him loading the bleachers into a van. "By working hard, working smart and working together, we collectively were able to locate and arrest a felony suspect in a little over two hours," Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said, according to a news release.
Father, son wanted in Lake Helen wedding reception beating arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Volusia County men whom deputies say severely beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding on Sept. 3, have been arrested. Deputies said Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night.
Ocala man, 25, accused of killing toddler
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a toddler, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Travis Ray Thompson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said that...
Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club
PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
‘Disgusting invasion of privacy’: Florida HOA president hid camera in woman’s bedroom, deputies say
A Florida HOA president turned himself in after authorities said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman's bedroom while she was out of state.
Inmate charged after threatening, spitting at detention deputy
An inmate at the county jail spit at and threatened Flagler County Sheriff's Office detention deputies who were trying to transfer him to a new cell. The inmate now faces more charges. Bunnell police officers had arrested the man, a 27-year-old from Jacksonville, on Aug. 23 after catching him driving...
39 arrests on Labor Day weekend
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested five people for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) as part of an agency-wide effort to curb DUI’s and other forms of dangerous driving behavior during Labor Day weekend 2022. Those DUI’s were among 39 arrests over the Labor Day weekend in...
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
Volusia County man found not guilty on kidnapping, battery charges back in court
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man found not guilty for kidnapping and sexual battery returned to court on Friday. Channel 9 was there when 46-year-old Jason Minton walked in with handcuffs. Deputies said Minton failed to provide necessary information as a registered sex offender. Minton’s attorney believes his client...
Putnam County Sheriff's Office looking for alleged gas thieves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual who may have stolen a large amount of gasoline from the Race Way in East Palatka. On Sept. 3, deputies say the people in the white truck shown below committed a bulk theft of gasoline.
Sheriff: Central Florida HOA president installed camera inside woman's bedroom
PALM COAST, Fla. — The president of a condominium association in Flagler County is also an accused video voyeur. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Orr was arrested Tuesday night. Orr allegedly installed a camera in the master bedroom of a neighbor’s condominium, capturing intimate images. “He had access to condos because...
Catalytic converter thieves cause $33K in damage to Sanford truck company, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Thieves hit a Sanford company, making off with 36 catalytic converters from trucks at the business, according to police. Police were called to Longwood Truck Center — 4215 Orlando Drive — on Saturday. [TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free...
Police chief: 'No shots fired' at Mainland High School
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police responded to Mainland High School Friday morning after an "emergency button" was activated. After a short period of confusion, Daytona Beach police stated that officers were investigating a gun threat and that no shots were fired. Frightened students reached out to parents...
Man who pleaded guilty to murder now suing Clay County Sheriff’s Office for alleged violation of civil rights
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Travis Roe is suing the Clay County Sheriff's Office. He's also currently behind bars in connection to the murder of a man who was found beaten to death near the Clay County and Putnam County line. Roe says CCSO violated his civil rights when he...
Warrant: Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz arrested after ankle monitor removed, off-grid for 52 minutes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released warrant for Jacksonville rapper Noah Rayquan Williams, known by his stage name Spinabenz, says his GPS-tracking ankle monitor was removed and police do not know where he was for 52 minutes on August 29. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for possession of a...
Dogs, ducks, horse seized from private animal rescue in Osteen
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Animal Services is looking to rehome nearly a dozen dogs after they were seized Tuesday from a private animal rescue in Osteen. Officials said in a Facebook post a concerned citizen reported a dead dog and several other animals suffering from neglect at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue on Reed Ellis Road.
Old crab shop in Ormond Beach resurrected
Alden Hames is taking over the Crab House property he remembers visiting as a boy growing up in Ormond Beach. “They used to have water tables in the back where you could actually hand-pick your blue crabs,” he said. Visitors will still be able to pick live blue crabs...
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
Man shot in DeLand drive-by
DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
