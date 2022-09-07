NFC preview: Breaking down the Bucs’ neighborhood

Could Tom Brady (12) and the Bucs see the Rams again in the 2022 NFC playoffs? Both again are projected for big seasons. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

The Rams’ roster remains plenty star-studded enough for a Super Bowl repeat. But never count out Tom Brady and the Bucs.

NFC South

Bucs

Coach: Todd Bowles (first season with Bucs; fifth season overall, 26-41; 2-1 as Dolphins interim coach in 2011)

2021 record: 13-4 (won NFC South; lost 30-27 to Rams in division round)

Notable departures: TE Rob Gronkowski, LG Ali Marpet, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, DL Ndamukong Suh

Notable addition(s): WR Russell Gage, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, S Keanu Neal, TE Kyle Rudolph, CB Logan Ryan

Impact rookie: RB Rachaad White. Versatile speedster has shown his chops as a pass catcher, pass protector.

Why to bet on them: Tom Brady’s peformance continues belying his birth certificate.

Why to back off them: The interior offensive line has been besieged by injuries (center Ryan Jensen, guard Aaron Stinnie).

Prediction: 11-6

Falcons

Wide receiver Drake London [ DUANE BURLESON | AP ]

Coach: Arthur Smith (second season, 7-10)

2021 record: 7-10 (third in NFC South)

Notable departures: WR Russell Gage, S Duron Harmon, TE Hayden Hurst, LB Foye Oluokun, QB Matt Ryan

Notable additions: LB Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans, QB Marcus Mariota

Impact rookie: WR Drake London. No. 8 overall pick must deliver immediately to a receiving corps that has been decimated.

Why to bet on them: The defense has been reinforced (see Carter, Evans) and Smith is a respected offensive mind.

Why to back off them: Offense still has way too many question marks, starting with the quarterback

Prediction: 5-12

Saints

Quarterback Jameis Winston [ DERICK HINGLE | AP ]

Coach: Dennis Allen (first season with Saints; fifth season overall, 8-28)

2021 record: 9-8 (second in NFC South)

Notable departures: LT Terron Armstead, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S Malcolm Jenkins, Coach Sean Payton, S Marcus Williams

Notable additions: QB Andy Dalton, WR Jarvis Landry, S Tyrann Mathieu, S Marcus Maye

Impact rookie: WR Chris Olave. No. 11 overall pick was favored target of Jameis Winston early in preseason camp.

Why to bet on them: Allen, the former defensive coordinator, has mostly owned the Bucs in recent years.

Why to back off them: Winston is coming off knee surgery, and Allen flopped in his first head-coaching gig (with Raiders).

Prediction: 8-9

Panthers

Quarterback Baker Mayfield [ JACOB KUPFERMAN | AP ]

Coach: Matt Rhule (third season, 10-23)

2021 record: 5-12 (fourth in NFC South)

Notable departures: CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Cam Newton, OLB Haason Reddick

Notable additions: C Bradley Bozeman, G Austin Corbett, RB D’Onta Foreman, QB Baker Mayfield, S Xavier Woods

Impact rookie: OT Ikem Ekwonu. N.C. State All-American could bolster unit that allowed fifth-most sacks (52) in NFL.

Why to bet on them: Mayfield could galvanize the offense, and running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy for a change.

Why to back off them: Mayfield could fizzle, and McCaffrey could get hurt again.

Prediction: 7-10

NFC North

Bears

Quarterback Justin Fields [ DAVID DERMER | AP ]

Coach: Matt Eberflus (first season)

2021 record: 6-11 (third in NFC North)

Notable departures: QB Andy Dalton, DE Akiem Hicks, OLB Khalil Mack, WR Allen Robinson II

Notable additions: OT Alex Leatherwood, DT Justin Jones, WR Byron Pringle, OT Riley Reiff

Impact rookie: CB Kyler Gordon. Former international competitive dancer has freakish flexibility.

Why to bet on them: Quarterback Justin Fields possesses the upside to make a quantum jump in Year Two.

Why to back off them: The offensive line allowed the most sacks (58) in the NFL last season.

Prediction: 6-11

Lions

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson [ MATT DURISKO | AP ]

Coach: Dan Campbell (second season with Lions, 3-13-1; 5-7 as Dolphins interim coach in 2015)

2021 record: 3-13-1

Notable departure: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Notable additions: WR D.J. Chark, LB Jarrad Davis, CB Mike Hughes

Impact rookie: DE Aidan Hutchinson. Instant fan favorite (and Michigan native) will fortify a surprisingly solid unit.

Why to bet on them: The roster abounds with promise, and the players seem to have embraced Campbell.

Why to back off them: As quarterbacks go, Jared Goff is much closer to decent than dominant.

Prediction: 8-9

Packers

Wide receiver Christian Watson [ MIKE ROEMER | AP ]

Coach: Matt LaFleur (fourth season, 39-10)

2021 record: 13-4 (won NFC North; lost 13-10 to 49ers in division round)

Notable departures: WR Davante Adams, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Notable additions: DT Jarran Reed, WR Sammy Watkins

Impact rookie: WR Christian Watson. Plant High alumnus could be needed immediately in refurbished Packers receiving corps

Why to bet on them: Canton-bound quarterback Aaron Rodgers is bent on winning at least one more Super Bowl

Why to back off them: Team lost 2,000 receiving yards with departure of Adams, Valdes-Scantling

Prediction: 11-6

Vikings

Safety Lewis Cine [ ABBIE PARR | AP ]

Coach: Kevin O’Connell (first season)

2021 record: 8-9 (second in NFC North)

Notable departures: C Mason Cole, TE Tyler Conklin, S Xavier Woods

Notable additions: ILB Jordan Hicks, DT Harrison Phillips, WR Jalen Reagor, OLB Za’Darius Smith

Impact rookie: S Lewis Cine. Versatile back-end speedster led Georgia with nine pass breakups in 2021

Why to bet on them: The offensive skill corps (Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Reagor) is exceptional.

Why to back off them: Jury’s out on O’Connell, 37, as a head coach.

Prediction: 9-8

NFC East

Commanders

Quarterback Carson Wentz [ NICK WASS | AP ]

Coach: Ron Rivera (third season with Commanders, 14-19; 12th season overall, 90-82-1)

2021 record: 7-10 (third in NFC East)

Notable departures: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DT Matt Ioannidis, G Brandon Scherff, DT Tim Settle

Notable additions: G Andrew Norwell, G Trai Turner, QB Carson Wentz

Impact rookie: WR Jahan Dotson. An All-Big Ten pick who could complement underrated veteran Terry McLaurin.

Why to bet on them: Wentz has had some fine moments in the NFL, and a defensive front that under-achieved in 2021 should rebound.

Why to back off them: There’s a reason Wentz, once deemed a franchise quarterback, is on his third team at age 29.

Prediction: 9-8

Cowboys

Offensive tackle Tyler Smith [ TOM FOX | The Dallas Morning News ]

Coach: Mike McCarthy (third season with Cowboys, 18-15; 16th season overall, 143-92-2)

2021 record: 12-5 (won NFC East; lost 23-17 to 49ers in wild-card round)

Notable departures: RT La’el Collins, WR Amari Cooper, DE Randy Gregory, LG Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson

Notable additions: LB Anthony Barr, DE Dante Fowler, WR James Washington

Impact rookie: LT Tyler Smith. 6-foot-6 behemoth will be thrust into fire with veteran Tyron Smith (hamstring) on the shelf.

Why to bet on them: Defense remains elite, and so is quarterback Dak Prescott when healthy.

Why to back off them: Dysfunction is perpetual in Dallas, and a rookie (Smith) will be protecting Prescott’s blind side.

Prediction: 11-6

Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts [ TIM HAWK | nj.com ]

Coach: Nick Sirianni (second season, 9-8)

2021 record: 9-8 (second in NFC East; lost 31-15 to Bucs in wild-card round)

Notable departures: CB Steve Nelson, WR Jalen Reagor

Notable additions: CB James Bradberry, WR A.J. Brown, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, OLB Haason Reddick

Impact rookie: DT Jordan Davis. Georgia behemoth (6-foot-6, 340 pounds) was described as a “menace” at training camp.

Why to bet on them: Quarterback Jalen Hurts is surrounded by a constellation of skill stars and has a solid offensive line.

Why to back off them: This team’s fortunes hinge on Hurts, badly exposed by the Bucs in last season’s playoffs.

Prediction: 10-7

Giants

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux [ WINSLOW TOWNSON | AP ]

Coach: Brian Daboll (first season)

2021 record: 4-13 (fourth in NFC East)

Notable departures: CB James Bradberry, TE Evan Engram, G Will Hernandez, NT Austin Johnson, S Logan Ryan

Notable additions: G Mark Glowinski, QB Tyrod Taylor

Impact rookie: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux. No. 5 overall pick, who shined in early training camp scrimmages, currently is nursing a sprained MCL.

Why to bet on them: Quarterback Daniel Jones could enjoy a resurgence under Daboll, who did wonders with Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Why to back off them: Giants still seem another draft class — and perhaps another quarterback — from contention.

Prediction: 6-11

NFC West

Cardinals

Defensive end J.J. Watt [ ROSS D. FRANKLIN | AP ]

Coach: Kliff Kingsbury (fourth season, 24-24-1)

2021 record: 11-6 (second in NFC West; lost 34-11 to Rams in wild-card round)

Notable departures: RB Chase Edmonds, MLB Jordan Hicks, OLB Chandler Jones, WR Christian Kirk

Notable addition: WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

Impact rookie: Outside linebacker Myjai Sanders. Rangy (6-foot-5) former Cincinnati star may find immediate spot in edge-rush rotation.

Why to bet on them: J.J. Watt is healthy again, and the offense has a smorgasbord of skill stars.

Why to back off them: Quarterback Kyler Murray is a walking soap opera (see contract debacle).

Prediction: 8-9

49ers

Quarterback Trey Lance [ MATT PATTERSON | AP ]

Coach: Kyle Shanahan (sixth season, 39-42)

2021 record: 10-7 (third in NFC West; lost 20-17 to Rams in NFC title game)

Notable departures: DT D.J. Jones, C Alex Mack, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, G Laken Tomlinson

Notable additions: S George Odum, CB Charvarius Ward

Impact rookie: DE Drake Jackson. Former USC edge rushers fortifies a pass rush that was already potent.

Why to bet on them: Swiss-army skill player Deebo Samuel is back, and quarterback Trey Lance is brimming with promise.

Why to back off them: Lance (71 pass attempts as a rookie) is unproven.

Prediction: 9-8

Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford [ TYLER KAUFMAN | AP ]

Coach: Sean McVay (sixth season, 55-26)

2021 record: 12-5 (first in NFC West, won Super Bowl 56)

Notable departures: G Austin Corbett, P Johnny Hekker, OLB Von Miller, offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, LT Andrew Whitworth, CB Darious Williams

Notable additions: CB Troy Hill, WR Allen Robinson II, LB Bobby Wagner

Impact rookie: None. Rams didn’t have a top-100 pick in draft.

Why to bet on them: The roster remains plenty star-studded enough for a Super Bowl repeat.

Why to back off them: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, 34, dealt with right elbow issues the whole offseason.

Prediction: 12-5

Seahawks

Running back Kenneth Walker III [ BARRY REEGER | AP ]

Coach: Pete Carroll (13th season with Seahawks, 119-73-1; 17th season overall, 152-104-1)

2021 record: 7-10 (fourth in NFC West)

Notable departures: CB D.J. Reed, MLB Bobby Wagner, QB Russell Wilson

Notable additions: TE Noah Fant, DE Shelby Harris, QB Drew Lock

Impact rookie: RB Kenneth Walker III. With Wilson gone, Seahawks need a bellcow back like this more than ever.

Why to bet on them: Lock or fellow quarterback Geno Smith could stun the world and flourish as Wilson’s heir.

Why to back off them: Russell Wilson has left the building (to Denver).

Prediction: 6-11

