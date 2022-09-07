Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
'You gotta give it a shot': Army standout Madison Hovren transitions from hardwood to rugby pitch
AUSTIN, Texas - Some athletes are just destined to play rugby. For others, their passion for the sport is born of coincidence. That was the case for Premiere Ruby Sevens player Madison Hovren, because prior to her debut on the pitch, she was lacing up on the hardwood. As toddlers,...
Round Rock ISD administrators fill in as crossing guards, cafeteria workers amid understaffing
Autumn Herbert, director of instructional education, acted as a crossing guard outside Joe Lee Johnson Elementary School Friday morning, cheerily greeting parents and students walking to campus.
Look: Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns football commit, jukes 2 defenders on touchdown run
Manning shows off his arm and his legs against Riverside Academy
fox7austin.com
12-year-old girl arrested for threatening note found at Lockhart Junior High
LOCKHART, Texas - A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a threatening note was found at Lockhart Junior High School. The note was found in a girls' restroom at the school, which led to an increased police presence at all Lockhart ISD campuses earlier this week, says the city of Lockhart.
CBS Austin
AISD increases police presence at Travis ECHS Friday following social media threat
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District officials have requested an increase in police presence at Travis Early College High School on Friday "out of an abundance of caution" after an alleged threat was made on social media. A letter from Travis ECHS Principal Erick Posadas to families and...
ABC13 Houston
University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her. According to the family, the last time they spoke with Aliayae Haynes was on Thursday, Sept. 8, on a call. The next day, the...
Record number of fans flood streets after UT home game against Alabama
Streets and sidewalks around DKR Memorial stadium were filled with traffic of every kind as more than 105,000 football fans headed home or to their next party.
Matt Leinart Reacts To His 1st Visit To DKR Texas Memorial Stadium
Former USC star Matt Leinart picked the right time to visit DKR Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time. Unranked Texas almost upset No. 1 Alabama earlier this afternoon, but came up short in a 20-19 thriller. Leinart experienced the game first-hand on Saturday afternoon. He came away very impressed...
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Texas' Heartbreaking Loss
Texas was knocking on the doorstep of an upset victory against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, but a clutch drive from Bryce Young sealed the deal. While every Texas fan inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was left heartbroken over this afternoon's result, former Oklahoma star Gerald McCoy seems to be very pleased with the way this game played out.
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
fox7austin.com
Longhorn strolls down road with his puppy
A Texas Longhorns fan and his longhorn were seen strolling down E. Dean Keeton before Saturday's football game against Alabama at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. (Video credit: Lena Blietz)
fox7austin.com
Loreal Sarkisian, 'First Lady of Texas Football', shares game day fashion tips
AUSTIN, Texas - She's known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and she knows a thing or two about fashion. Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian, is a wardrobe stylist who is not only devoted to fashion but philanthropy, as well. Her outfits on...
Matthew McConaughey shares touching Uvalde tribute during ESPN College GameDay
He paid tribute to the resiliency of the residents and students.
Fourth Hays CISD student confirmed to have died from fentanyl overdose, school district says
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD confirmed Wednesday that another student died from a fentanyl overdose. A total of four students have now died from fentanyl or suspected fentanyl overdoses over the summer, the school district said Wednesday. In a letter to parents, Hays CISD said an autopsy determined that...
Sporting News
Why Alabama's Million Dollar Band isn't playing at Texas, explained: Seating issues keep marching band from performing
When No. 1 Alabama travels to the heart of Texas to take on the No. 22 Longhorns on Saturday, it will be without its backing band. The Million Dollar Band, the team's marching band, did not travel to Austin for the game. Alabama said in a statement to the Tuscaloosa News earlier this week that the band would not attend the game.
Burnt Orange Nation
LOOK: Bijan Robinson gifted his teammates burnt orange Beats headphones
A week after donating $3,000 worth of backpacks to a local school, Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson took care of his teammates by gifting them custom burnt orange Beats Studio headphones. “Fellas, This is our year! Hope you enjoy these custom Beats Studio headphones as a token of...
KVUE
Another Hays CISD student dies from fentanyl
Authorities in Hay County say they've linked another teenager's death to a fentanyl overdose. School officials plan to do more about the ongoing crisis.
I Don’t Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
