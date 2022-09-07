ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, TX

The Spun

Former Oklahoma Star Reacts To Texas' Heartbreaking Loss

Texas was knocking on the doorstep of an upset victory against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, but a clutch drive from Bryce Young sealed the deal. While every Texas fan inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was left heartbroken over this afternoon's result, former Oklahoma star Gerald McCoy seems to be very pleased with the way this game played out.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Longhorn strolls down road with his puppy

A Texas Longhorns fan and his longhorn were seen strolling down E. Dean Keeton before Saturday's football game against Alabama at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. (Video credit: Lena Blietz)
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

LOOK: Bijan Robinson gifted his teammates burnt orange Beats headphones

A week after donating $3,000 worth of backpacks to a local school, Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson took care of his teammates by gifting them custom burnt orange Beats Studio headphones. “Fellas, This is our year! Hope you enjoy these custom Beats Studio headphones as a token of...
AUSTIN, TX

