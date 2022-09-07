Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Vacant house on West Side destroyed by fire; cars in nearby lot damaged by flames
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s West Side early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Zarzamora Street, not far from Delgado Street and Ruiz Street.
KSAT 12
Residents escape, but dog dies after early-morning fire at far West Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Three residents of a home on the far West Side safely escaped a house fire but lost their pet as a result of the flames, the San Antonio Fire Department said Friday. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 7400...
KSAT 12
Firefighters respond to fire in garage just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in a garage just south of downtown early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Washington Street, not far from Turner Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Firefighters said when...
KTSA
One dead in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and four people are on the run following a shooting at a West side apartment. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive. Two men were in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two men hospitalized after shooting at each other near apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in critical condition and another is in stable after they shot at each other in a parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday near Aquarius and VFW Boulevard on the city's south side. Police...
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after deputies find over $187K worth of narcotics in West Side home, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after Bexar County deputies found over $187,000 worth of illegal substances, cash and guns in his West Side home. Ryan Harper, 29, was arrested Sept. 8 after deputies executed a warrant out of Arizona for money laundering at his residence in the 200 block of Mallow Grove.
weareiowa.com
Two teens being treated in San Antonio hospitals after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — Two teens remain hospitalized in San Antonio and four suspects are facing charges after a prolonged disputed devolved into gunfire at Uvalde Memorial Park, according to local authorities. One of the victims has been identified as 18-year-old Bruce Brown, and is in stable condition. Another unidentified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in San Antonio early Friday morning. The crash happened on North Weidner Road near [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
KSAT 12
Driver of sedan killed in early-morning crash with 18-wheeler
SAN ANTONIO – A male driver of a sedan is dead following a crash into an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on North Weidner Road near Crosswinds Way, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35 on the city’s Northeast Side.
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police recover $100,000 stolen machine used for medical procedures, arrest two suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police officers were at the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, when they overheard reports of a stolen botox machine on their radio. Officers pulled over and arrested two men who had the $100,000 machine in the back of their pickup truck. No word...
Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said. Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison. That's...
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
KSAT 12
32-year-old man in critical condition after South Side shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 30s are hospitalized after being shot on the city’s South Side Saturday morning. At 2:30 a.m., SAPD officers were called to the 5000 block of Aquarius for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio faces uphill battle with problematic landlords, housing crisis
SAN ANTONIO – Last week, San Antonio Councilwoman Melissa Cabello-Havrda, Police Chief William McManus, city staff, and West Side residents dropped in on a local apartment complex that’s been on the city’s radar for years after facing many issues. “I was genuinely shocked at the conditions that...
MySanAntonio
A brief history of San Antonio's infamous Ingram Park Mall
Ingram Park Mall has developed a reputation in San Antonio. Good or bad, you're bound to see something go down at the Westside mall at the intersection of Ingram Road and I-410. What you probably don't remember is that Ingram Park Mall was once home to a short lived movie theater and an autograph signing session that turned into a riot.
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
KSAT 12
Bakery Lorraine expanding to Boerne with fifth San Antonio-area location
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s famous Bakery Lorraine is opening a spot in Boerne. The restaurant owners announced Thursday that their newest location will open next month at 134 Oak Park Drive. An exact opening date was not released. This marks the bakery’s fifth San Antonio-area location; the...
Comments / 0