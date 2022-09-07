ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Firefighters respond to fire in garage just south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in a garage just south of downtown early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Washington Street, not far from Turner Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Firefighters said when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

One dead in shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and four people are on the run following a shooting at a West side apartment. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at an apartment in the 2500 block of Westward Drive. Two men were in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver of sedan killed in early-morning crash with 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver of a sedan is dead following a crash into an 18-wheeler early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on North Weidner Road near Crosswinds Way, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35 on the city’s Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

A brief history of San Antonio's infamous Ingram Park Mall

Ingram Park Mall has developed a reputation in San Antonio. Good or bad, you're bound to see something go down at the Westside mall at the intersection of Ingram Road and I-410. What you probably don't remember is that Ingram Park Mall was once home to a short lived movie theater and an autograph signing session that turned into a riot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bakery Lorraine expanding to Boerne with fifth San Antonio-area location

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s famous Bakery Lorraine is opening a spot in Boerne. The restaurant owners announced Thursday that their newest location will open next month at 134 Oak Park Drive. An exact opening date was not released. This marks the bakery’s fifth San Antonio-area location; the...
BOERNE, TX

