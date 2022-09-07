ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Portland police on high alert due to recent spike in violent crime

PORTLAND (WGME) – With a recent spike in violent crimes, Portland police say they're on high alert. "We've had a real struggle with 5 shootings in 6 days," said Portland Interim Chief of Police F. Heath Gorham. "Our police officers on the street are dealing with a sense of lawlessness."
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
nbcboston.com

Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine

The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
WMTW

Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said Wednesday night the man's condition was unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects were...
wabi.tv

Portland man dies after being shot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has died after being shot Wednesday night. Portland Police were called to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. They say when they got there, 31-year-old Walter Omal was suffering from a gunshot wound. Omal was taken hospital where he died Thursday morning. An...
wgan.com

Man shot, killed by York County Sheriff’s Deputy, officials say

A New Hampshire man is dead after being shot by a York County Sheriff’s Deputy in North Waterboro, officials say. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue near Lake Arrowhead. Deputies tried to take 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn of Newmarket, NH into...
97.5 WOKQ

Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy

A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
WGME

Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco

CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
Seacoast Current

Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
