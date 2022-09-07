Read full article on original website
Portland police on high alert due to recent spike in violent crime
PORTLAND (WGME) – With a recent spike in violent crimes, Portland police say they're on high alert. "We've had a real struggle with 5 shootings in 6 days," said Portland Interim Chief of Police F. Heath Gorham. "Our police officers on the street are dealing with a sense of lawlessness."
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Man in Maine
The York County Sheriff's office announced that a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a suspect in North Waterboro, Maine. The incident, which occurred around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro, resulted in the death of 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn, a resident of Newmarket, New Hampshire, police said.
NH man shot, killed by deputy following struggle in North Waterboro, authorities say
WATERBORO, Maine — The State Attorney General's Office said there have been six shootings involving police since June. The latest happened in the town of North Waterboro. York Country Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home at 99 Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro Wednesday evening just before 7 p.m. for a reported disturbance.
Police: Missing Maine family located, ‘no evidence of criminal behavior’ determined
Authorities had been searching for Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen since early July. The months-long search for a Maine mother, her child, and the child’s father was concluded this week with police saying the family was located “unharmed and safe.”. Detectives made contact with Jill Sidebotham,...
New Hampshire man dies following struggle with Maine sheriff’s deputy who fired gun, officials say
NORTH WATERBORO, Maine — A Newmarket man is dead following a struggle with the York County's Sheriff's Office in North Waterboro, Maine, officials said. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to a home Wednesday evening for a reported disturbance involving Tyler Woodburn, 30. There was...
Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said Wednesday night the man's condition was unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects were...
Portland police expected to address recent violence at Friday press conference
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are expected to hold a news conference Friday where the department is expected to address a number of recent violent crimes. Over the past week, officers have reported at least five shooting incidents in different parts of the city. Wednesday night, a man was shot...
Brunswick woman accused of using cell phone before crash on I-295 in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police have summonsed a Brunswick woman for allegedly using her cell phone before causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Portland. Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday southbound on Tukey's Bridge. Troopers were already on scene from a crash earlier in the...
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
Portland man dies after being shot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has died after being shot Wednesday night. Portland Police were called to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m. They say when they got there, 31-year-old Walter Omal was suffering from a gunshot wound. Omal was taken hospital where he died Thursday morning. An...
Police: Sanford family who disappeared more than two months ago safe, unharmed
SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department said a man, woman, and child who disappeared from the area more than two months ago are safe. It began with an email to 8 Investigates. The email was believed to have been sent by Jill Sidebotham. "I am far from missing," it said.
Former bus driver from Maine indicted on accusations of stalking, threatening 8-year-old
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former Maine school bus driver accused of cyberstalking a child has been indicted by a federal grand jury. A former bus driver at a New Hampshire school, 39-year-old Michael Chick, allegedly stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy. He was arrested following a criminal complaint in August.
Man shot, killed by York County Sheriff’s Deputy, officials say
A New Hampshire man is dead after being shot by a York County Sheriff’s Deputy in North Waterboro, officials say. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Rosemont Avenue near Lake Arrowhead. Deputies tried to take 30-year-old Tyler Woodburn of Newmarket, NH into...
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy
A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
Family of missing Jay woman raising money for new search technology
TURNER, Maine — The family of a woman who went missing from the town of Jay more than 36 years ago announced plans to raise money for equipment that could potentially help their search. Kimberly Moreau went missing in 1986. She told her sister she was going out with...
Community left with questions after Sanford stabbing incident
SANFORD, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that left one person dead in Sanford. According to Maine State Police, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford was stabbed Friday evening near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets in Sanford. State Police say when law enforcement arrived at...
Furniture truck rolls over on Route 11 in Casco
CASCO (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says a box truck carrying furniture rolled over on Route 11 in Casco Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at 12:24 p.m. in the area of 1154 Poland Spring Road. Investigators say the driver, a 32-year-old man from Salem, Massachusetts, left...
Fire Damages Nearly 200 Year Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine
Fire heavily damaged an antique store Saturday morning whose family has been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m. sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
