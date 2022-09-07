ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: Patriots at Dolphins in season opener

Week 1 is finally here. Follow along for live updates. A welcome surprise was revealed on the Patriots inactive list Sunday morning. Running back Ty Montgomery, who was carted off the field during the Patriots‘ final preseason game in Las Vegas, is active for New England’s season opener at Miami.
Bad Bunny, Rangers and high school football, oh my! Be ready for a ton of traffic in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The entertainment district in Arlington is going to be busy Friday night – very busy. Here's what's on the docket: a Bad Bunny concert in AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m., a Texas Rangers game against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. and a massive Texas high school football matchup (one of WFAA's top 5 games of the week, in fact) between Allen and Arlington Martin at 7 p.m. in Choctaw Stadium.
