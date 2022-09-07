ARLINGTON, Texas — The entertainment district in Arlington is going to be busy Friday night – very busy. Here's what's on the docket: a Bad Bunny concert in AT&T Stadium at 7 p.m., a Texas Rangers game against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. and a massive Texas high school football matchup (one of WFAA's top 5 games of the week, in fact) between Allen and Arlington Martin at 7 p.m. in Choctaw Stadium.

