fortmillprepsports.com
Northwestern pulls away in second half over Nation Ford
The Northwestern Trojans found their groove in the second half after a slow to their standard start to pull away from the Nation Ford Falcons for a 61-22 win. The loss by Nation Ford drops them to 0-4 overall on the season. Northwestern improves to 4-0 overall. The Trojans led...
fortmillprepsports.com
Catawba Ridge golfers top Rock Hill, finish in top 15 at Palmetto Preview
A day after an 18-hole tournament, the Catawba Ridge girls golf team beat the Rock Hill Bearcats in a head-to-head match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 169 compared to Rock Hill’s 224. The Copperheads were led by a one over par 37 from Eileen Zeoli, which was followed by a 40 from Katherine Mann. Reagan Lynch finished with a 45 and Kate Gilmer rounded out the scoring with a 47 for the Copperheads.
wach.com
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Ladarius Cloud
Lancaster Bruins’ Ladarius Cloud. Previous articleRezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences Next articleCN2 Newscast – Air BNB’s, Rezoning One Busy Road and Athlete of the Week.
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
Lottery player wins big in small Upstate town
UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County. The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he […]
country1037fm.com
South Carolina County Decides To Now Enforce “No Praying Before Games Policy”
According to WSOC TV, a tradition before high school football games in Lancaster County is causing controversy. If you attended a game, you might have noticed the beginning of every game with is started with a prayer. Suddenly the school district says it will be enforcing a decades-old policy that...
WBTV
More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill
Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
WLTX.com
USC legend A'ja Wilson is the WNBA's top player for the second straight year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks basketball legend A'ja Wilson is the 2022 WNBA Most Valuable Player, the second time she's won the league's highest award. The league announced Wednesday that Wilson, a member of the Las Vegas Aces, had earned MVP honors. She'd previously won the award in 2020, and is the seventh player to win the award multiple times.
The Post and Courier
McMaster pushed to sue over failed Panthers HQ: 'Act like a governor and not a fan'
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker has called on Gov. Henry McMaster to sue billionaire Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over the team's failed headquarters and practice facility complex in Rock Hill. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said he thinks the state should be reimbursed for its portion of...
'Fraudulent intent' | City of Rock Hill seeks $20 million for abandoned Panthers project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The city of Rock Hill filed a legal response Wednesday against David Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings in response to the abandoned construction of the Carolina Panthers Training Facility and Headquarters project. At issue is a disagreement between the city and GT Real Estate Holdings...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
WBTV
New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
Lake Wylie customers concerned about water bills after county acquires Blue Granite Water
After three years of neighbor complaints about the company, York County decided to acquire them for $36 million.
Once Charlotte staple gets new lease on life
Price's Chicken Coop in South End was a popular spot in the Queen City for decades.
WIS-TV
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Pinner family announced the death of Peggy Pinner Tuesday. Peggy was married to longtime WIS anchor ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner. The Pinner family became part of WIS when he joined the station in 1963. Over the decades he served as an anchor, weatherman, co-host to WIS News Midday. He retired from the station after 55 years in 2018.
cn2.com
City Rock Hill Moves Forward with Legal Action Regarding GTRE (Panthers Property)
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill adding an amendment to its special session regarding GTRE (Panthers Property). Mayor Getty says the City filed an action for an adversary proceeding GTRE in bankruptcy court. City of Rock Hill saying that “Council met in Special Session...
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
cbs17
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis. Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC was discovered on Friday around 8:30 a.m.
