A day after an 18-hole tournament, the Catawba Ridge girls golf team beat the Rock Hill Bearcats in a head-to-head match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 169 compared to Rock Hill’s 224. The Copperheads were led by a one over par 37 from Eileen Zeoli, which was followed by a 40 from Katherine Mann. Reagan Lynch finished with a 45 and Kate Gilmer rounded out the scoring with a 47 for the Copperheads.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO