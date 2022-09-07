ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Northwestern pulls away in second half over Nation Ford

The Northwestern Trojans found their groove in the second half after a slow to their standard start to pull away from the Nation Ford Falcons for a 61-22 win. The loss by Nation Ford drops them to 0-4 overall on the season. Northwestern improves to 4-0 overall. The Trojans led...
FORT MILL, SC
Catawba Ridge golfers top Rock Hill, finish in top 15 at Palmetto Preview

A day after an 18-hole tournament, the Catawba Ridge girls golf team beat the Rock Hill Bearcats in a head-to-head match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 169 compared to Rock Hill’s 224. The Copperheads were led by a one over par 37 from Eileen Zeoli, which was followed by a 40 from Katherine Mann. Reagan Lynch finished with a 45 and Kate Gilmer rounded out the scoring with a 47 for the Copperheads.
FORT MILL, SC
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Athlete of the Week – Ladarius Cloud

Lancaster Bruins’ Ladarius Cloud. Previous articleRezoning Could Mean No Left Turns And More Inconveniences Next articleCN2 Newscast – Air BNB’s, Rezoning One Busy Road and Athlete of the Week.
LANCASTER, SC
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
WSPA 7News

Lottery player wins big in small Upstate town

UNION COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Someone won big after scratching his way to a $75,000 lottery win in Union County. The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
WBTV

More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill

Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
ROCK HILL, SC
WLTX.com

USC legend A'ja Wilson is the WNBA's top player for the second straight year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks basketball legend A'ja Wilson is the 2022 WNBA Most Valuable Player, the second time she's won the league's highest award. The league announced Wednesday that Wilson, a member of the Las Vegas Aces, had earned MVP honors. She'd previously won the award in 2020, and is the seventh player to win the award multiple times.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus. A student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis. Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC was discovered on Friday around 8:30 a.m.
COLUMBIA, SC

