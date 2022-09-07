Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
klkntv.com
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
Kearney Hub
Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska
OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
York News-Times
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Airport to become official airport of the Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During its August meeting, the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors approved an agreement making the Lincoln Airport the official airport of Husker Athletics. United Airlines previously announced plans to add special flights to and from Lincoln for big football games. “We are happy to...
klkntv.com
Worker accidentally sparked grass fire in north Lincoln, battalion chief says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One worker unintentionally set a field ablaze while working in north Lincoln, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a grass fire midday Friday near 48th and Superior Streets. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said units could see smoke from a couple of miles...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 EB closed at I-680 due to semi crash
According to Omaha Police, I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash and will be closed for several hours.
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
klkntv.com
Droves of Husker fans celebrate at Scheels tailgate event in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans traveled to Scheels’ parking lot Friday evening to celebrate the team before its matchup against Georgia Southern. The event offered several food vendors and food trucks for the fans. Kids also got to have some fun with a climbing wall, bouncing castles...
kmaland.com
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
WOWT
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
York News-Times
'We made a commitment' — Veterans' Tribute will be dedicated at UNL this Sunday
The idea to create a new space at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln honoring members of the military, veterans and their families, was the offshoot of another act of remembrance. Four years ago, UNL unveiled a pair of plaques that now hang on either side of Gate 20 at Memorial Stadium,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’
LINCOLN — The lone Nebraska official named as part of a deep dive into the leaked membership lists of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group said Friday he was “very surprised” to be the only person named from the state. Larry Langer, who is a member of...
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
York News-Times
'Tired' Lincoln police officer crosses center line, crashes into pickup, police say
A Lincoln Police officer who was "tired and fatigued" amid his shift early Thursday morning crossed the center line while driving near Air Park and crashed his cruiser into a passing pickup, according to department officials. The officer, who police did not identify Thursday morning, was headed south on Northwest...
York News-Times
'We need to get him out' — Lincoln man, police officer reflect on rescue of driver from southeast Lincoln pond
Two Lincoln men and a police officer helped save a driver from drowning after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pond on Saturday in southeast Lincoln, police say. Jordan Kurtzer, 35, was driving on 75th Street near Badger Drive when he noticed a large splash in the...
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
1011now.com
Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday. LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.
