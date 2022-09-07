ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska

OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon

Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought

AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
AMES, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Airport to become official airport of the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During its August meeting, the Lincoln Airport Authority board of directors approved an agreement making the Lincoln Airport the official airport of Husker Athletics. United Airlines previously announced plans to add special flights to and from Lincoln for big football games. “We are happy to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Droves of Husker fans celebrate at Scheels tailgate event in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans traveled to Scheels’ parking lot Friday evening to celebrate the team before its matchup against Georgia Southern. The event offered several food vendors and food trucks for the fans. Kids also got to have some fun with a climbing wall, bouncing castles...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements

(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
WOWT

Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday. LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.
LINCOLN, NE

