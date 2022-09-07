Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ryan Williams, Class 6A No. 3 Saraland run past Spanish Fort in 2nd half
Ryan Williams scored three touchdowns, including a 41-yard touchdown reception which gave Saraland a cushion, as the No. 3 ranked Spartans held off No. 10 Spanish Fort 35-24 in a key Class 6A, Region 1 battle at Spartan Stadium on Friday night. Williams rushed three times for 55 yards and...
WKRG
FNFF Fan Cam: Satsuma vs Orange Beach
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma and Orange Beach student section was out in full force for the Gators’ matchup against Orange Beach Friday night. Despite a strong showing for the Gators, the Makos of Orange Beach picked up a 37-12 road win to advance to 3-0 on the 2022 season.
Illinois prep basketball standout Ethan Kizer, known as ‘Hair Jordan,’ commits to South Alabama
South Alabama on Friday picked up a basketball commitment from Illinois high school star Ethan Kizer, known to fans in his home state as “Hair Jordan” due to his flowing blonde locks. The 6-foot-6 Kizer — an athletic wing guard/forward — was an all-state pick last season, when...
‘Why hasn’t this been built yet:’ Is Mobile finally going to get an indoor aquatics center?
Danny Corte has a feasibility study in his office that is gathering dust. If it were a person, it would be old enough to drink beer. Released in 2001, the study reaches a definitive conclusion: Mobile has a “significant demand” for an indoor aquatic center. “Here we are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quarter-by-quarter look at South Alabama’s 38-24 win at Central Michigan
South Alabama scored its second straight impressive victory to open the 2022 season on Saturday, winning 38-24 at Central Michigan. Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and La’Damian Webb ran for a pair as the Jaguars improved to 2-0 this season. South Alabama jumped out to a 31-10 halftime lead and held on.
WALA-TV FOX10
Big turnouts on both sides of the bay, running for Eliza Fletcher
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Early Friday morning, hundreds of runners from both sides of the bay finished Eliza Fletcher’s run, the Memphis runner abducted and killed one week ago. “The turnout was phenomenal,” said Susan Halstead. “It showed so much support. Fairhope really came out.”. Thursday, coordinators...
Remembering 9/11 in Baldwin County
Baldwin County pauses this weekend in remembrance of the 911 terrorist attack anniversary.
WALA-TV FOX10
Blount football players show support for embattled coach
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Blount High School football players are speaking out, showing support for their head coach who’s on administrative leave. In a nearly two-minute long video posted to social media, a number of players and students spoke up for coach Josh Harris. Three specifically thanked the coach for teaching them “life lessons” buying equipment, and helping them to become men, not just football players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Late TD lifts Vigor over Williamson in game dominated by defense
Jacori Barnes’ 2-yard TD run was the only score Vigor needed Friday night at Harris-Terry Stadium as the Wolves took down previously unbeaten Williamson 6-0 in a tough 5A, Region 1 defensive battle. Vigor is playing home games at Blount High Stadium this season. The teams traded blows for...
Broker says Baldwin Co. real estate sales slowing, still strong
GULF SHORES. Ala. (WKRG) — Seeing more ‘For Sale’ signs in front of houses around Baldwin County? A telling sign that real estate sales are slowing down. Kevin Corcoran is the broker of Remax of Gulf Shores. He said that this is the slowest it has been in a while. “We study the market every […]
Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head
One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County
STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022
Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
utv44.com
BCSO: Two shot, one killed in Fairhope Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office, on Friday 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot...
apr.org
The history of Mobile--underfoot!
The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: 2 shot in Pelican Point
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two wounded Friday night. The shooting occurred at Pelican Point near the boat launch, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s office, one person has been detained. The conditions of the victims were...
Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile
An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
Saraland man raises awareness on maternal mortalities, Alabama 3rd most in country: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new report from the Alabama Department of Public Health has come out. In their newest report after examining data from 2020, Alabama ranks number three in the country for most maternal mortalities having 36.4 deaths per 100,000 live births. The Alabama Department of Public Health says more than 55 percent […]
WPMI
The Isley Brothers and Tank to perform at the Mobile Civic Center November 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icons, The Isley Brothers will bring their expansive catalog of hits spanning over five decades to the City of Mobile and the region this fall. As one of the featured shows during The Gulf Coast Challenge (GCC) on Friday,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0