Fairhope, AL

WKRG

FNFF Fan Cam: Satsuma vs Orange Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Satsuma and Orange Beach student section was out in full force for the Gators’ matchup against Orange Beach Friday night. Despite a strong showing for the Gators, the Makos of Orange Beach picked up a 37-12 road win to advance to 3-0 on the 2022 season.
WALA-TV FOX10

Big turnouts on both sides of the bay, running for Eliza Fletcher

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Early Friday morning, hundreds of runners from both sides of the bay finished Eliza Fletcher’s run, the Memphis runner abducted and killed one week ago. “The turnout was phenomenal,” said Susan Halstead. “It showed so much support. Fairhope really came out.”. Thursday, coordinators...
WALA-TV FOX10

Blount football players show support for embattled coach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some Blount High School football players are speaking out, showing support for their head coach who’s on administrative leave. In a nearly two-minute long video posted to social media, a number of players and students spoke up for coach Josh Harris. Three specifically thanked the coach for teaching them “life lessons” buying equipment, and helping them to become men, not just football players.
AL.com

Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head

One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
WKRG News 5

Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022

Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
apr.org

The history of Mobile--underfoot!

The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
AL.com

Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile

An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
