Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police seeking information following armed robbery
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s health following an armed robbery this morning. According to the department, two suspects assaulted and robbed the victim of an undetermined amount of money on Main Street near Prospect Street at about 10 a.m. Witnesses took a photo...
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
PD: Man allegedly involved in indecent A&B with juvenile in Sturbridge
Sturbridge police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged Indecent Assault and Battery involving a juvenile.
1 person dead, another injured in Oxford single-car crash
OXFORD — One person was killed and another hospitalized following a single-car crash Friday night on Conlin Road, police said. Police responded to the area of 25 Conlin Road at about 9:38 p.m. for a reported crash, Oxford police said in a statement. Officers found a heavily damaged Nissan...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release name of victim that died after crash on Route 495
Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:35 p.m. Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 495 north that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2014 Audi A6 was northbound in Boxborough when,...
communityadvocate.com
Rt. 20 improvements coming to Shrewsbury: ‘It pays to be brave’
SHREWSBURY – Town and state government officials and Al-Hamra Academy students gathered in the parking lot of the school for a long-awaited announcement on Sept. 7. Thanks to $15.4 million in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation, there will be a Rt. 20 corridor and intersection improvements.
communityadvocate.com
Barbara Stone, 89, of Marlborough
– Barbara May (Walsh) Stone, passed peacefully away at the age of 89 on Wednesday September 7, 2022 following a brief illness. A longtime resident of Marlborough, Barbara was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Walsh of Waltham. Barbara was the loving wife of the late William N.”Bill” Stone, mother of Cheryl (Stone) Foley and Martin of East Falmouth, MA, William D. Stone and Ruthie (Fowler) Stone of Charlotte N.C. She is also survived by her grandsons and their spouses, Timothy and Chelsea Foley, Daniel and Candice Foley, Jared Stone and Josh Buckman, as well as four great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear cousin, Joan Schow, and sisters in law, Nancy Stone and Virginia Dahlin.
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
Teenager hit by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Southwick Wednesday night.
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
Man hospitalized in Marlborough shortly before crews discover ‘hazardous materials’
UPDATE: The residents of the apartment complex have been let back inside the building. After arriving at the scene of a medical emergency in Marlborough Tuesday evening, first responders transported a man in his 30′s to the hospital and labeled the area a hazmat situation that has yet to be cleared at the time of writing.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
Serious Car Accident Reported On I-495 In Boxborough
A serious car accident was reported on I-495 North in Boxborough just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Boxborough Fire said on Twitter. The accident caused the entire highway to be closed, Boxborough fire said. A medical helicopter was en route as well. This is developing story so check...
Man in ICU, another being held on bail after stabbing outside Polar Beverages warehouse
WORCESTER — A city man was held without bail Thursday after authorities said he seriously injured a co-worker Wednesday at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn during a stabbing caught on surveillance tape. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, had to be pulled off the victim as a pool of blood formed underneath, police said. “I don’t care if...
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
WCVB
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians respond to Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest condominium complex after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. On Wednesday, video from Sky 5 showed...
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Golf tournament benefitted Addiction Referral Center
Th annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough, held Aug. 19 at Juniper Hill in Northborough. The non-profit organization recently celebrated 50 years of providing addiction services to Marlborough, Hudson and surrounding towns. Tracey Gustafson, ARC board of directors president and Elsbeth Simoni, executive director, and...
