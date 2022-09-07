ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police seeking information following armed robbery

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s health following an armed robbery this morning. According to the department, two suspects assaulted and robbed the victim of an undetermined amount of money on Main Street near Prospect Street at about 10 a.m. Witnesses took a photo...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Rt. 20 improvements coming to Shrewsbury: ‘It pays to be brave’

SHREWSBURY – Town and state government officials and Al-Hamra Academy students gathered in the parking lot of the school for a long-awaited announcement on Sept. 7. Thanks to $15.4 million in funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the recently-signed MassTRAC legislation, there will be a Rt. 20 corridor and intersection improvements.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Barbara Stone, 89, of Marlborough

– Barbara May (Walsh) Stone, passed peacefully away at the age of 89 on Wednesday September 7, 2022 following a brief illness. A longtime resident of Marlborough, Barbara was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Walsh of Waltham. Barbara was the loving wife of the late William N.”Bill” Stone, mother of Cheryl (Stone) Foley and Martin of East Falmouth, MA, William D. Stone and Ruthie (Fowler) Stone of Charlotte N.C. She is also survived by her grandsons and their spouses, Timothy and Chelsea Foley, Daniel and Candice Foley, Jared Stone and Josh Buckman, as well as four great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear cousin, Joan Schow, and sisters in law, Nancy Stone and Virginia Dahlin.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say

AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
Daily Voice

Serious Car Accident Reported On I-495 In Boxborough

A serious car accident was reported on I-495 North in Boxborough just before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, Boxborough Fire said on Twitter. The accident caused the entire highway to be closed, Boxborough fire said. A medical helicopter was en route as well. This is developing story so check...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Man in ICU, another being held on bail after stabbing outside Polar Beverages warehouse

WORCESTER — A city man was held without bail Thursday after authorities said he seriously injured a co-worker Wednesday at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn during a stabbing caught on surveillance tape.  Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, had to be pulled off the victim as a pool of blood formed underneath, police said.  “I don’t care if...
AUBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WCVB

Hazmat, bomb squad technicians respond to Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest condominium complex after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. On Wednesday, video from Sky 5 showed...
communityadvocate.com

Rimkus: Golf tournament benefitted Addiction Referral Center

Th annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough, held Aug. 19 at Juniper Hill in Northborough. The non-profit organization recently celebrated 50 years of providing addiction services to Marlborough, Hudson and surrounding towns. Tracey Gustafson, ARC board of directors president and Elsbeth Simoni, executive director, and...
HUDSON, MA

