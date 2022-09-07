Read full article on original website
Gary Dennis West, Caryville
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville, passed away on September 7, 2022, at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960, in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Edith Byrge West. A full obituary will be released once it’s ready.
Bobbie Lee Jennings, Rocky Top
Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Rocky Top passed away on September 7, 2022, at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937, to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Bobbie loved to cheer people up. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, Rockwood
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, age 60, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at his home from apparent natural causes. He was born May 2, 1962, in Rockwood and was U.S. Army Veteran. Chief Stinnett’s 37 years of service in Law Enforcement began when he became a Patrolman at Rockwood Police Department in 1985. In addition to serving as a Patrolman, he served as Sergeant, Investigator, Assistant Chief, and for the last several years as Chief of Police, all at the Rockwood Police Department. In addition to serving his community, Bill loved metal detecting, history, golf, and was an avid baseball card collector. He was very competitive and enjoyed watching any type of competition but was especially an Atlanta Braves Baseball fan. He loved all sports and had formerly coached Little League Baseball and Little League Girls Basketball. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billy Stinnett, Sr., and several aunts and uncles.
John Earl Butler, Murfreesboro (formerly of Rockwood)
Mr. John Earl Butler, age 93 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born on March 7th, 1929, in the Eureka community of Rockwood. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Butler was passionate about international ministries, influenced from his time in the service. He was a diligent student of God’s word throughout his life, which helped him live his faith through his time in ministry as a teacher and through his actions on various church needs, as he was always eager to help on any construction projects. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston for 22 years, Harriman Baptist Tabernacle for 31 years, and at Franklin Road in Murfreesboro for 13 years after his retirement from the Tennessee Valley Authority as a Unit Operator with 34 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife: Louise Amanda Butler; parents: Fred Butler & Bonnie Ethel Newman Butler; sister: Elsie Butler Clifton; and brother: Robert Butler. He is survived by:
Dana Lee Cook, Powell
Dana Lee Cook of Powell, TN, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 70, at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. His battle with serious heart issues for a number of years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Dana came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, 81
Cholly Jane McClure Vassey, age 81 sweetly crossed into the arms of her Savior, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Hospice of Chattanooga after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. The Good Shepherd welcomed her home, where she is healed and rejoicing. She was born on October 1, 1940, in Heiskell, Tennessee. Her parents were Hosea and Dorothy Hutcheson. Cholly Jane graduated from Norris High School in 1958 and to her parents’ delight was a first-generation college graduate of Tennessee Tech in 1963 with a BS in Mathematics. As an ambitious and intelligent young lady, Cholly Jane interned at the Pentagon. In the height of the space age era, Lockheed employed Cholly Jane as a unit supervisor over graphics support for the Aero-Astro division, which handled flight calculation of orbits. Following her years of commitment as a stay-at-home mother, Cholly Jane eventually returned to the workforce for 40 years as a part-time mathematics instructor at community colleges in Tennessee. Cholly Jane was invited and inducted into Mensa.
Edna Irene Helton, Oakdale
Edna Irene Helton, age 89, of Oakdale passed away September 6, 2022, at Life Care of Morgan County. Edna loved cooking, gardening, crafts, reading, and just staying busy. She was a hard-working Mother and Grandmother who loved spending time with family. She is preceded in death by her parents William...
Danny Sheldon, Oakdale
Mr. Danny Sheldon, age 68, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Mary Sheldon. He is survived by his son: William Sheldon. And two grandchildren: Joseph Sheldon and Ariel Sheldon. Family and...
Marian L. Reeser, Deer Lodge
Mrs. Marian L. Reeser, age 84, of Deer Lodge, formerly of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge with her sister-in-law, Carol Peterson, holding her hand. She was a 1956 graduate of West Chester High School in West Chester, PA. on December 6, 1958, she married Carl L. Reeser. Marian worked at Food Fair in West Chester, Pantry Pride in Thorndale, Kerry Dell in Downingtown, Charles Gross Business Services, Chemlawn, and finally at Phoenixville Loyal Order of Moose. Marian would do anything she could to help family, friends, and even strangers. Her last act of kindness was to be an organ donor to help others in need.
Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
Proposed Oak Ridge City Charter Amendments on November Ballot
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Two proposed amendments to the Oak Ridge City Charter will be on the November 8, 2022, General Election ballot for Oak Ridge voters. The first adds a requirement that a summary of City Council proceedings be published on the City’s website and removes the requirement that such summary be published in the official City newspaper.
