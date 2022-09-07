Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Tom Brady makes Rob Gronkowski easy Buccaneers offer
If Rob Gronkowski truly does stay retired from football and doesn’t come back to the Buccaneers, you can’t say Tom Brady didn’t try. The Buccaneers are flatly at their best when they have Rob Gronkowski on the field. A target like Gronk that meshes so well with Tom Brady is almost a no-brainer on a team that has gone all-in offensively more than once, and his retirement did set the offense back slightly.
Miami Dolphins week one inactive list has a familiar face on it
The Miami Dolphins are so close to starting today’s game that they have now released their inactives for today and one name is no surprise. For the Dolphins, no position is a bigger question right now than the cornerback spot so it should be surprising to see one of the corners a healthy scratch, sadly, it’s Noah Igbinoghene. That is not a surprise.
Heat, chance of rain, and electric Miami Dolphins fans invade The Rock
Sometimes, Miami Dolphins social media can be a fun interaction and the electricity ahead of this opening day is incredible at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans have been sharing their tailgating pictures, their “on my way to the game” pictures, and even pictures are popping up from inside the stadium where at 1:00, the Dolphins will kick off their 2022 season officially.
LOOK: Tyrann Mathieu sports Falcons, Deion Sanders shirt before Week 1
To the dismay of New Orleans Saints fans, Tyrann Mathieu sported Falcons colors with a Deion Sanders retro t-shirt for his Week 1 pregame warmups. New Orleans Saints fans are going to hate this one. Their big offseason defensive back signing, hometown favorite Tyrann Mathieu, is wearing an Atlanta Falcons shirt for Week 1 pregame warmups in Atlanta against the Falcons.
What to watch for in the Miami Dolphins first regular season game
The Miami Dolphins new era of football begins today at 1:00 when they host the New England Patriots. There is plenty to watch inside of the game. Mike McDaniel arrived at Hard Rock Stadium this morning with his Starbucks coffee in hand. Now, he has to hope his game plan against Bill Belichick will get him the first win of his young HC career.
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
How does Jaden Ivey rate against other rookies on NBA2K23?
The Detroit Pistons were happy when Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fell to them with the 5th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. With Cade Cunningham already on board, Jaden Ivey potentially gives the Pistons an All-Star backcourt for the future, which has been a path to success for Detroit in the past.
Tua Tagovailoa criticized for Josh Allen’s underthrown passes
Josh Allen played a great game against the Rams to kick off the NFL season but today, it’s Tua Tagovailoa who is being criticized. You seriously can’t make this stuff up. It is almost comical. On Thursday night, the Bills’ star quarterback, Josh Allen, threw two deep passes. Both came up a bit short. One could have been a touchdown if it stayed in the air another yard, the other, a pass to Stephon Diggs, was short enough that Diggs had to go to the ground to catch it and rolled into the endzone for the TD.
