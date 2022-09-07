Over 700 to participate in Day of Caring

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – More than 700 volunteers will participate in this year’s Nancy Perry Day of Caring. Jessica Barraclough with United Way of Greater Topeka stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us the details.

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 23. A kick-off breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at Kay McFarland Garden at Topeka Zoo, with volunteer opportunities beginning at 8:30 a.m. throughout the day.

