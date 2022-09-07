ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Over 700 to participate in Day of Caring

By Tiffany Littler
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – More than 700 volunteers will participate in this year’s Nancy Perry Day of Caring. Jessica Barraclough with United Way of Greater Topeka stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us the details.

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 23. A kick-off breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at Kay McFarland Garden at Topeka Zoo, with volunteer opportunities beginning at 8:30 a.m. throughout the day.

For more information, click here .

