NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
fortmillprepsports.com
Northwestern pulls away in second half over Nation Ford
The Northwestern Trojans found their groove in the second half after a slow to their standard start to pull away from the Nation Ford Falcons for a 61-22 win. The loss by Nation Ford drops them to 0-4 overall on the season. Northwestern improves to 4-0 overall. The Trojans led...
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
Questions loom after volunteer Special Olympics coach dismissed
Mulroy has volunteered with the Special Olympics of Mecklenburg County for eight years.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale
Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina County Decides To Now Enforce “No Praying Before Games Policy”
According to WSOC TV, a tradition before high school football games in Lancaster County is causing controversy. If you attended a game, you might have noticed the beginning of every game with is started with a prayer. Suddenly the school district says it will be enforcing a decades-old policy that...
WBTV
More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill
Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
GRITS CLT crowned winner of Charlotte's best Black-owned food truck competition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GRITS CLT is celebrating its new title of "Charlotte's Best Black-owned Food Truck", after winning a 4-series Black-owned food truck competition. Sponsored by Charlotte's Black Business Owners Corp (BBOC) and Duke's Mayo, "Crownin' QC's Best Black-owned Food Truck" campaign held four competitions, beginning on July 8th and culminating in the final competition at the Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday, Sept.3.
lakenormanpublications.com
These events around Lake Norman commemorate 9/11 anniversary
A patriotic display of remembrance, a first responder tribute and an opportunity for community participation in a memorial walk are among the area’s planned events commemorating the 21st anniversary of a terrorist attack that shocked the nation. On Sept. 11, 2001, a terrorist plot that turned passenger airlines into...
The Post and Courier
McMaster pushed to sue over failed Panthers HQ: 'Act like a governor and not a fan'
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker has called on Gov. Henry McMaster to sue billionaire Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over the team's failed headquarters and practice facility complex in Rock Hill. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said he thinks the state should be reimbursed for its portion of...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – How the Rock Hill School District is Moving Forward After Unsafe Findings at Schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After finding 3 guns in just three days at three separate school in Rock Hill CN2’s Lucas McFadden sitting down with the School District’s Public Information Officer to discuss how the district is moving forward and what changes they are making.
A Charlotte educator is the youngest principal in his school’s history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter--is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham took over Movement Middle as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. As the...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Jordan Spieth among captains picked for Quail Hollow Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The United States squad assembled for this month’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in south charlotte has been finalized, officials announced Wednesday. Team Captain Davis Love III rounded out his 12-player roster with six captain picks. Headlined by winner of the Masters and the US and British Opens, Jordan […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:. Chili’s Grill and Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 92.5. Fox and Hound, 8711 Lindholm Drive – 93 House of Taipei, 16500 Northcross Drive – 95.5. Jet’s...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – City of RH Files Official Complaint, Fort Mill Hospital Opens and Prayer Response
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A move, this time by the City of Rock Hill regarding the ongoing saga with the Panthers Property – an official complaint filed in a Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The day has finally arrived. The Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill Hospital is...
Rock Hill stakeholders set to meet to address guns in schools
ROCK HILLS, S.C. — Days after three guns were found in three different Rock Hill Schools, district leaders are talking about ways to prevent this from happening again. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned district leaders and law enforcement are planning to meet Monday night for a special forum to talk about school safety, in hopes of preventing this from happening again.
charlotte.edu
Vandervelde named director of Turner School of Accountancy
Scott D. Vandervelde, Ph.D., has joined UNC Charlotte as director of the Turner School of Accountancy in the Belk College of Business. Vandervelde, who was an academic coordinator and professor in the University of South Carolina’s Master of Accountancy Program for 20 years, began his duties July 1. A...
WBTV
First Alert: Rainfall could be heavy at times this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will be the highest chance for rain, with off and on rain throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Sunday’s forecast has trended drier, with scattered rain and a few storms at times.
‘Legal in NC’: Abortion billboard seen along I-77 in SC
The group behind the billboard is the Charlotte-based reproductive rights coalition. The group works to serve and protect people who need reproductive health-related services.
secretcharlotte.co
Charlotte’s Largest Oktoberfest Celebration Is Returning For Two Weekends This Month
‘Tis the season for all things Bavarian. This month, we’re saying prost to the return of Oktoberfest season, a time of the year where Americans sync with the Germans in celebrating steins and steins of Oktoberfest beer and other German-style beers. From Pilsner to Lagers, are you ready to see where to celebrate the biggest beer festival of the autumn season? Then head to Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, Charlotte’s favorite German-style beer garden for a celebration that spans across 2 weekends.
