Fort Mill, SC

fortmillprepsports.com

Northwestern pulls away in second half over Nation Ford

The Northwestern Trojans found their groove in the second half after a slow to their standard start to pull away from the Nation Ford Falcons for a 61-22 win. The loss by Nation Ford drops them to 0-4 overall on the season. Northwestern improves to 4-0 overall. The Trojans led...
FORT MILL, SC
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Having the State’s Largest Garage Sale

Are you a fan of garage sales? Well, South Carolina is gearing up to have their largest garage sale Saturday, September 10, 2022. The South Carolina garage sale is making its return in Myrtle Beach at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission is FREE and it is your chance to find some great hidden gems to add to your home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTV

More mobile home park water woes in Rock Hill

Union County Deputy Sheriff Jim Kennedy remembers the September 11 terrorist attack. Mother pushing for answers after son murdered at Charlotte gas station. Rahmiek Brown was shot and killed at a gas station in Charlotte earlier this week. Friday Late Wx Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. Expect some rain on...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

GRITS CLT crowned winner of Charlotte's best Black-owned food truck competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GRITS CLT is celebrating its new title of "Charlotte's Best Black-owned Food Truck", after winning a 4-series Black-owned food truck competition. Sponsored by Charlotte's Black Business Owners Corp (BBOC) and Duke's Mayo, "Crownin' QC's Best Black-owned Food Truck" campaign held four competitions, beginning on July 8th and culminating in the final competition at the Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday, Sept.3.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

These events around Lake Norman commemorate 9/11 anniversary

A patriotic display of remembrance, a first responder tribute and an opportunity for community participation in a memorial walk are among the area’s planned events commemorating the 21st anniversary of a terrorist attack that shocked the nation. On Sept. 11, 2001, a terrorist plot that turned passenger airlines into...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 5

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:. Chili’s Grill and Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 92.5. Fox and Hound, 8711 Lindholm Drive – 93 House of Taipei, 16500 Northcross Drive – 95.5. Jet’s...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill stakeholders set to meet to address guns in schools

ROCK HILLS, S.C. — Days after three guns were found in three different Rock Hill Schools, district leaders are talking about ways to prevent this from happening again. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned district leaders and law enforcement are planning to meet Monday night for a special forum to talk about school safety, in hopes of preventing this from happening again.
ROCK HILL, SC
charlotte.edu

Vandervelde named director of Turner School of Accountancy

Scott D. Vandervelde, Ph.D., has joined UNC Charlotte as director of the Turner School of Accountancy in the Belk College of Business. Vandervelde, who was an academic coordinator and professor in the University of South Carolina’s Master of Accountancy Program for 20 years, began his duties July 1. A...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Rainfall could be heavy at times this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will be the highest chance for rain, with off and on rain throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Sunday’s forecast has trended drier, with scattered rain and a few storms at times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

Charlotte’s Largest Oktoberfest Celebration Is Returning For Two Weekends This Month

‘Tis the season for all things Bavarian. This month, we’re saying prost to the return of Oktoberfest season, a time of the year where Americans sync with the Germans in celebrating steins and steins of Oktoberfest beer and other German-style beers. From Pilsner to Lagers, are you ready to see where to celebrate the biggest beer festival of the autumn season? Then head to Olde Mecklenburg Brewing, Charlotte’s favorite German-style beer garden for a celebration that spans across 2 weekends.
CHARLOTTE, NC

