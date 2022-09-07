ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, VT

Comments / 0

Related
newhampshirebulletin.com

New hospital would add over 100 beds for psychiatric and substance misuse care

The Department of Health and Human Services has received initial approval to provide SolutionHealth, which owns Elliot Hospital in Manchester, $15 million in federal money to build a new behavioral health hospital. The facility would add more than 100 new treatment beds for children and adults struggling with mental illness and substance misuse.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

City redistributes Green’s responsibilities following resignation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – With the resignation of Manchester Director of Homeless Initiatives Schonna Green, the City of Manchester seeks to continue her work through different parts of local government. Issues related to homeless/houseless encampments will be coordinated by the Neighborhood Enhancement Team. Residents can still utilize the See Click...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Town Of Rockingham, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Westminster, VT
Local
Vermont Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Education#K12#Parenting Tips#Wnesu#Esser
NECN

Missing Hiker Found in Connecticut River: State Police

A missing hiker's body was found Thursday in the Connecticut River, and New Hampshire officials are investigating it as a possible drowning. According to New Hampshire State Police, the hiker was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the police department in Norwich, Vermont. Authorities learned the hiker, who had been staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River, had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday headed toward the river on the Vermont side.
NORWICH, VT
Boston

Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000

The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
PROCTOR, VT
MassLive.com

Search of Connecticut River turns up body of Harvey Carroll, 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned

Authorities found the body of a 44-year-old missing hiker who drowned in the Connecticut River in New Hampshire after a search Thursday, according to officials. The man who drowned was identified as Harvey Carroll of Prentiss, Mississippi. It is likely that he fell into the river in Norwich, Vermont before authorities found his body in Hanover, New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
NORWICH, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Parenting
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

Missing hiker found dead in possible drowning

NORWICH, Vt. — A man was found dead after a possible drowning in the Connecticut River. Norwich, Vermont Police said they received a call on Thursday morning that a hiker had been missing since Wednesday evening. Police said Joseph Harvey, 45, of Prentiss, Mississippi was last seen heading toward...
NORWICH, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
BURLINGTON, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Titans rumble past Little Green, 48-14

NASHUA, NH — At the end of the day, most football games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage, a sliver of real estate affectionately known as “the trenches.”. Friday night at Stellos Stadium, Nashua North dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, cruising to a 48-14 win over Manchester Central.
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy