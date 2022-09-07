ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

Bootstrapped Boa Logistics receives majority investment from Cambridge Capital

Boa Logistics and its Flow Cold Storage have received a majority investment of an undisclosed amount from supply chain private equity firm Cambridge Capital. Cambridge Capital’s CEO and managing partner, Benjamin Gordon, and principal Matt Smalley will join Boa’s board of directors, according to Thursday’s announcement. Gordon...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Some Class I railroads optimistic about volume growth, hiring initiatives

U.S. Class I railroads remain optimistic that hiring initiatives and operational changes should bring about improved service for the remainder of the year and into 2023, according to top executives’ remarks at a recent investor conference. “We’re in pretty smooth sailing for the rest of the fall, and I...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Shifl CEO sees GRI practices holding back global shipping from proactive future

In 2021, the three ocean shipping alliances, made up of the top nine largest ocean carriers, earned over $150 billion in profits. Fast forward a year, and the landscape has become much more competitive with carriers that find themselves too heavy in a spot market concerned with falling spot rates. Even those protected lightly by higher contract rates still expect a lower demand for their contracted services in 2023.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

ArcBest update shows signs of moderation; Saia EPS estimates cut

More signs of deceleration in the less-than-truckload space were evident Thursday when ArcBest provided a third-quarter update and one analyst cut expectations for Saia following its lackluster report on Wednesday. Revenue for the industry continues to move higher year over year (y/y) as pricing remains firm. However, volumes have moderated,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Shipper Of Choice#Freightwaves#Triumphpay#American#New York Stock Exchange#Huggies#Kotex#Cottonelle#Fourkites
freightwaves.com

A dumb box no more: Warehouses are built with intelligence in mind

PHILADELPHIA — The basic warehouse is made up of four walls. What makes a facility effective is what is built inside those four walls. In 2022, that means building facilities with the future in mind, yet one capable of leveraging robotics and business intelligence today. The warehouse is no...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company

Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
freightwaves.com

Truck stop logistics and the future of fuels

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are going inside and outside the pump as we look at how truck stops work and the tech behind the pump. We’ll learn about what the future holds for fuels and charging as well as what the truck stop of the near future will look like.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Truckers work through Labor Day as market continues to soften

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Rejection Index, Contract Load Accepted Volume – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, CLAV.USA. Truckload volumes for contract freight jumped 3% in the week leading up to Labor Day while load rejections remained near annual lows below 6%. As a consequence, truckload spot market rates barely moved, increasing a marginal 2.3% in the week leading up to the holiday. Rates increased over 6% in 2021 off a much higher base value. This is the latest signal that the trucking market continues to soften, but it also has implications for the upcoming peak season.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

The Log Book: Companies prepare to honor drivers for annual appreciation week

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Logistics companies, trailer manufacturers and trucking nonprofits prepare to celebrate drivers for National Truck Driver Appreciation week. C.H. Robinson values drivers, literally. Global logistics provider C.H. Robinson announced Thursday its second year of...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy