Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, Rockwood
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, age 60, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully at his home from apparent natural causes. He was born May 2, 1962, in Rockwood and was U.S. Army Veteran. Chief Stinnett’s 37 years of service in Law Enforcement began when he became a Patrolman at Rockwood Police Department in 1985. In addition to serving as a Patrolman, he served as Sergeant, Investigator, Assistant Chief, and for the last several years as Chief of Police, all at the Rockwood Police Department. In addition to serving his community, Bill loved metal detecting, history, golf, and was an avid baseball card collector. He was very competitive and enjoyed watching any type of competition but was especially an Atlanta Braves Baseball fan. He loved all sports and had formerly coached Little League Baseball and Little League Girls Basketball. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Billy Stinnett, Sr., and several aunts and uncles.
David Leonard Crocker, 72
David Leonard Crocker, age 72, peacefully passed away on August 28, 2022. David was born on June 21, 1950, to the late Bertrand and Geraldine Crocker of Gardiner, Maine. He graduated from Gardiner High School and began a fulfilling career in the United States Navy. David married the love of his life, Trula Mae (Mitts) Crocker, in April of 1972. He spent his life continuously loving his wife and their two daughters. David retired from a career in the United States Navy as a proud veteran and will be remembered for his service and devotion to his country. David prioritized family above all else and spent his days making memories with the ones he loved. He had many hobbies and enjoyed activities such as woodworking, sharing stories, working on his home, and spending time with family and friends.
OEB Law Game of the Week – Rockwood at Kingston
This week’s OEB Law Game of the Week, reminds us of last weeks, where the bigger school (Oak Ridge) takes on the smaller school (Clinton) and has dominated the series. And yes, the Kingston Yellow Jackets have in fact dominated the series, winning 48-20-2 versus Rockwood. In fact, they have won 8-in-a-row dating back to 2013.
Lyndon Preston, 19, Harriman
Lyndon Preston, 19, of Harriman passed away on September 3, 2022, at his home. He loved making music, playing basketball, and hanging out with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandmothers: Barbara Bazel and Rosa Osborne. Great Grandfather: Lee Henry Winton. Grandmother: Evelyn “Nanny”...
John Earl Butler, Murfreesboro (formerly of Rockwood)
Mr. John Earl Butler, age 93 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born on March 7th, 1929, in the Eureka community of Rockwood. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Butler was passionate about international ministries, influenced from his time in the service. He was a diligent student of God’s word throughout his life, which helped him live his faith through his time in ministry as a teacher and through his actions on various church needs, as he was always eager to help on any construction projects. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston for 22 years, Harriman Baptist Tabernacle for 31 years, and at Franklin Road in Murfreesboro for 13 years after his retirement from the Tennessee Valley Authority as a Unit Operator with 34 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife: Louise Amanda Butler; parents: Fred Butler & Bonnie Ethel Newman Butler; sister: Elsie Butler Clifton; and brother: Robert Butler. He is survived by:
Dana Lee Cook, Powell
Dana Lee Cook of Powell, TN, passed away on September 6, 2022, at the age of 70, at the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. His battle with serious heart issues for a number of years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Dana came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Marian L. Reeser, Deer Lodge
Mrs. Marian L. Reeser, age 84, of Deer Lodge, formerly of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge with her sister-in-law, Carol Peterson, holding her hand. She was a 1956 graduate of West Chester High School in West Chester, PA. on December 6, 1958, she married Carl L. Reeser. Marian worked at Food Fair in West Chester, Pantry Pride in Thorndale, Kerry Dell in Downingtown, Charles Gross Business Services, Chemlawn, and finally at Phoenixville Loyal Order of Moose. Marian would do anything she could to help family, friends, and even strangers. Her last act of kindness was to be an organ donor to help others in need.
Gary Dennis West, Caryville
Gary Dennis West age 62, of Caryville, passed away on September 7, 2022, at his residence. Gary was born on June 26, 1960, in New York to the late Virdeth west and Ruby Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Edith Byrge West. A full obituary will be released once it’s ready.
Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
UT System Enrollment on the Rise
KNOXVILLE – At a time when almost half of high school seniors are deciding not to continue their education after graduation, UT System President Randy Boyd reported that the UT System enjoyed significant gains in enrollment during the UT Board of Trustees Executive Committee meeting held virtually this morning.
Proposed Oak Ridge City Charter Amendments on November Ballot
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Two proposed amendments to the Oak Ridge City Charter will be on the November 8, 2022, General Election ballot for Oak Ridge voters. The first adds a requirement that a summary of City Council proceedings be published on the City’s website and removes the requirement that such summary be published in the official City newspaper.
