Mr. John Earl Butler, age 93 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born on March 7th, 1929, in the Eureka community of Rockwood. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War. Mr. Butler was passionate about international ministries, influenced from his time in the service. He was a diligent student of God’s word throughout his life, which helped him live his faith through his time in ministry as a teacher and through his actions on various church needs, as he was always eager to help on any construction projects. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston for 22 years, Harriman Baptist Tabernacle for 31 years, and at Franklin Road in Murfreesboro for 13 years after his retirement from the Tennessee Valley Authority as a Unit Operator with 34 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife: Louise Amanda Butler; parents: Fred Butler & Bonnie Ethel Newman Butler; sister: Elsie Butler Clifton; and brother: Robert Butler. He is survived by:

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO