All those Iraqis Arab immigrant have nothing but drugs activity around those convenience stores and a man rob and beating a woman about a cigarette, man please!! and the city's of macon ga never do nothing about it..👈😑 especially with all this criminal crime rate going on in macon ga..Man! yall Mayors and city Commissioners, y'all not saying one word, especially about this crime rate going on in macon ga👈😑 but y'all mayor and city's council Commissioners got your hands out, when it time for government grant money to come around and plus the city's of macon ga mayor he never have nothing to say about all this macon ga criminal panhandlers activity around those convenience stores they always asking for money and cigarettes and always trying to buy a beer 🍺 🙄 Go get a job!! stop begging for money in macon ga. and people don't wanna go to those convenience store seeing people asking for money, folks get tired of that?
My question is I’m pretty sure someone saw what was happening because those stores are full of people hanging around outside and playing the Lotto machines inside the store. Were there any cameras outside? Oh wait, I’m pretty sure there were but let me guess, they don’t work🤦🏾♀️
OMG what's a body to do 😮 Ladies that could have been any of us😟😟 STOP going to these convenience stores go to Kroger or somewhere OMG, OMG this is so terrible 😮😮😮
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
