ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 4

John Walker
3d ago

All those Iraqis Arab immigrant have nothing but drugs activity around those convenience stores and a man rob and beating a woman about a cigarette, man please!! and the city's of macon ga never do nothing about it..👈😑 especially with all this criminal crime rate going on in macon ga..Man! yall Mayors and city Commissioners, y'all not saying one word, especially about this crime rate going on in macon ga👈😑 but y'all mayor and city's council Commissioners got your hands out, when it time for government grant money to come around and plus the city's of macon ga mayor he never have nothing to say about all this macon ga criminal panhandlers activity around those convenience stores they always asking for money and cigarettes and always trying to buy a beer 🍺 🙄 Go get a job!! stop begging for money in macon ga. and people don't wanna go to those convenience store seeing people asking for money, folks get tired of that?

Reply(1)
15
Lashunda Jackson
3d ago

My question is I’m pretty sure someone saw what was happening because those stores are full of people hanging around outside and playing the Lotto machines inside the store. Were there any cameras outside? Oh wait, I’m pretty sure there were but let me guess, they don’t work🤦🏾‍♀️

Reply
9
Lenora Bowens
3d ago

OMG what's a body to do 😮 Ladies that could have been any of us😟😟 STOP going to these convenience stores go to Kroger or somewhere OMG, OMG this is so terrible 😮😮😮

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrives at Macon hospital with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting is under investigation in Macon, but detectives have little information to work off of. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old woman showed up at Atrium Health Navicent Hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Investigators tell WGXA News she says she doesn't know who shot her and isn't exactly sure where she was at when she was shot.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Security Guard shot in head at Macon bar after fight breaks out

BIBB COUNTY Ga. (WGXA) - A fight at a Macon bar lead to their security guard getting shot in the head. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say a fight broke out inside between multiple people, who were eventually asked to leave. As they were leaving, investigators say multiple gunshots were fired. They aren't sure who did the shooting, but as it was happening, the bar's security guard was shot in the head. The 46-year-old is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating an armed robbery

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday. The robbery happened at the Chevron gas station at 584 Emery Highway. In a media release, the office said that two males entered the store, with one holding a...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
13WMAZ

2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth Avenues Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Cigarettes#Violent Crime#Bibb Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Office
wgxa.tv

Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Body of woman found on Elm Street identified

UPDATE (9/8) : The woman found dead in a creek near the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street on Monday has been identified as 47-year-old Norma Christine Cannon of Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s office says there are no signs of foul play at this time. According to...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD arrests 4 for drugs, guns

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department made 4 arrests Wednesday for drug sales. According to WRPD, Narcotics investigators served a search warrant at 311 Woodlawn Avenue around 1 p.m. and arrested 4 people after finding several different drugs. The 4 arrested have charges ranging from...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgxa.tv

15-year-old in critical condition following shooting in Macon

A 15-year-old is in critical condition tonight after Bibb Co. deputies say he was shot in the chest around 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Worsham Avenue. Deputies say the victim was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition. Right now deputies are still...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in Dublin after shooting on Tuesday

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault in Dublin on Tuesday. According to the Dublin Police, the arrest stems from a shooting at Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive. Officers responded to the scene around midnight, where they found a man shot in the chest....
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Fort Valley man arrested for allegedly strangling woman

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department has arrested a man after a domestic violence incident on Thursday. They say officers arrived to the 1100 block of Orange Street in reference to a domestic violence call around 8 a.m. When they got there officers spoke with a...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins man sentenced to prison after ATF investigation

MACON Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to ten years in prison following an investigation by the ATF. 33-year-old Deonta Lowe was served the maximum sentence of ten years, followed by three years of supervised release, after he previously entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy