Las Vegas, NV

ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament

NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a massive bomb on Friday, claiming that the NBA is already working on the implementation of an in-season tournament for as early as the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well aware of these rumors, and it is clear on which side of the fence he’s sitting in. […] The post ‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Could Lose Major Expected Addition

Leverage helps you make a better deal. If you, for example, have two job offers, in many cases you can use the one you don't really want as much to get a better deal from the other. The problem is that if the job you prefer doesn't want you enough to match the other offer, or at least raise their initial offer, you end up having to take the job you like less.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing up their preparations for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, so head coach Mike Tomlin decided to get everyone on his team a gift before the season begins. It drew some attention on social media, and got quite the reaction from Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James. Tomlin […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett, Knicks slapped with harsh reality by Jeff Van Gundy

If there’s anyone who knows what it takes to succeed under the bright lights of New York, it’s former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. Van Gundy memorably coached the Knicks into an improbable run to the NBA Finals during the lockout-shortened season of 1999, where they promptly lost to the burgeoning San Antonio Spurs in five. Thus, Van Gundy has an air of credibility when it comes to assessing where the current Knicks roster stands with regards to playoff contention.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers teammates Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma have eye-popping reunion in New York

It has been over four years since Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair have clearly kept close ties, though, and they recently made an appearance together in the high-fashion streets of New York City. Here’s a look at Clarkson and Kuzma looking absolutely fresh (or I guess […] The post Ex-Lakers teammates Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma have eye-popping reunion in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Las Vegas Might Get a New Development in a Key Area

The south side of the Las Vegas Boulevard is about to get a lot more crowded. Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders franchise, has done a lot to shift the flow of foot traffic to the part of Las Vegas Boulevard that sits right across from Reid International Airport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
