Pinellas Park, FL

Pinellas Park woman accused of burning body ‘beyond recognition’

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of burning a body “beyond recognition” in a St. Petersburg dumpster, according to authorities.

Arrest documents obtained by WFLA show an investigation began on the morning of Aug. 18, after St. Pete firefighters responded to a fire in an alley behind a building on 2920 Emerson Avenue South.

Burned body found in St. Petersburg alleyway, police say

Once the fire was extinguished, authorities found the body of a 31-year-old woman that was “burned beyond recognition.”

At the time, a police spokesperson said it was impossible to tell the race or gender of the victim due to the severity of their burns. However, the body was ultimately identified and determined to belong to Heather Elizabeth Olmstead.

An investigation later uncovered security camera videos that showed two trucks leaving the scene of the fire on the night of the incident. The videos were able to capture the license plate numbers of the trucks which linked back to 30-year-old Cree Worley and her mother, Julie Curran.

Cree Worley was ultimately arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse of a dead body. Her bond was set at $20,000. Worley’s previous charges include domestic battery, burglary, resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license, and others.

Comments / 30

Elderly Retiree
3d ago

I would to know what happened to the victim prior to being burned. Sounds like a possible murder charge is missing.

Reply(4)
18
Lorraine Jackson
3d ago

why wasn't the mother charged? an only $20.000 how did the person die? well we no a lot of info is being withheld

Reply
9
Chris Ingold
4d ago

So she burns a body in a dumpster and has a bond set at $20,000? Ridiculous!

Reply(2)
29
