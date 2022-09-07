Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
T-Mobile Data Breach: Are You Eligible for Part of the $350 Million Settlement?
In 2021, T-Mobile was the victim of a massive data breach that exposed millions of users' personal information. As a result, current and past customers may be owed money from the settlement of a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit. The mobile carrier has agreed to a $350 million payout to settle litigation...
CNET
How to Claim Money from Capital One's $190 Million Data Breach Settlement
A huge data breach in March 2019 exposed the personal information of more than 100 million Capital One customers. As a result, the financial powerhouse has agreed to a proposed $190 million settlement that is set to receive final approval next week. The plaintiffs in a class action suit claimed...
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
CNET
Does AT&T Owe You Money? Everything to Know About Its $14 Million Settlement
AT&T customers, you may be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement. A judge tentatively approved a $14 million settlement in June stemming from accusations AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The site for filing claims is now live. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
TechCrunch
T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year
SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
CNET
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Comments / 0