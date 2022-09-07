Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students
NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
Casa Cruz Is About to Be New York’s Most Glamorous New Restaurant
Juan Santa Cruz has a single goal for Casa Cruz New York, the sister property to his Notting Hill restaurant-slash-late night hotspot favored by Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham. Whether guests want to dance, dine, or just take in a beautiful room, they should have fun—like, a lot of fun. “My intention is to do all of those things so well that, regardless of what you care most about, you have everything you’ve ever wanted,” Santa Cruz says.
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Style and Awards Show Opens New York Fashion Week and Inspires With “Future’s Past” Theme
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) hosted its 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, with the support of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as the title pponsor for the event. This year’s “Future’s Past” theme showcased the...
fox5ny.com
Video: Mugger tackles man into NYC fruit stand in broad daylight
NEW YORK - A disturbing video captures the moment a mugger tackled a victim into a Bronx fruit stand as shocked bystanders watched the attack. The NYPD says it happened last Monday in front of 2301 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Heights. A 42-year-old man was walking up to the sidewalk when the attacker ran up behind him and tackled him into a fruit stand.
Tenants blast deplorable conditions at Harlem apartments
NEW YORK -- Once a grand building, the first of its kind in Harlem, it is now last in the eyes of area residents.On Friday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to tenants who say it has been neglected it for years, and is now in squalor.Before you even enter the apartment building at 2034 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., you can see the first problem. Resident Chris Noel, who gets around in a wheelchair, said not only is the door not accessible, it doesn't lock."With the front door being broken, anyone can just walk in and do anything," Noel said.And as...
72-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
thezoereport.com
Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.
The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn
Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
PHOTOS: Colorful Captures From This Weekend’s West Indian Day Parade In NYC
The annual West Indian Day Parade is always full of energy, music, and extravagant costumes, and this year was no different! The parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, marched down NYC’s Eastern Parkway from Schenectady Avenue to Grand Army Plaza in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, livening up Labor Day weekend in its colorful trail. Here are some captivating looks from the celebration!
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
cititour.com
NYC's $10 Hot Dog That's Worth Every Bite
With inflation sending the price of a hot dog to $4 and above at most New York City street carts, it's no surprise a premium dog with toppings is now around ten bucks. The one at Bisbee’s Beer Garden (200 West 43rd St) in the heart of Times Square is worth every penny.
Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Airdrop Nearly $1K in Bitcoin to Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant Residents
The Bitcoin Academy has the commitment of two billionaires’ pockets—and they are dropping the money. Hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Block CEO, Jack Dorsey, airdropped nearly $1,000 in bitcoin to the residents of The Marcy Houses through self-custodial wallets that included CashApp and Munn Wallet.
West Indian American Day Parade returns in full force to Brooklyn
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
NBC New York
Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn
Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
Two Shot at New York City Gas Station After Dispute
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were shot at a New York City gas station...
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
