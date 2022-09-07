ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Buccaneers-Cowboys

America's team faces off against an American hero. The first Sunday Night Football game of the NFL season showcases the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Cowboys game, from the point spread, moneyline,...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Texas QB Quinn Ewers out with SC sprain

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an AC sprain in Saturday's 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama, and will miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Ewers exited Saturday's contest late in the first quarter after taking a big hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and landing on his shoulder.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Michigan QB tracker: J.J. McCarthy makes statement in Week 2

In 2021, quarterback Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to the season their fans have been dreaming about for years. He helped defeat Ohio State, won a Big Ten championship and got Michigan into the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, though, he was left to watch from the bench as another quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, started against Hawaii at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
FOX Sports

Big East 2022-23 schedule release: Top 10 games to watch

The 2022-23 Big East schedule dropped Friday, with the slate featuring 20 games on FOX. Additionally, a highlight to last season’s coverage is back with FS1’s "Big East Opening Night Tip-Off," which will feature whip-around coverage of season openers for eight teams on Nov. 7. The conference season...
NFL
FOX Sports

Texas-Alabama: A wild finish, legends on the sideline and more from the field

Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff game between Texas and No. 1 Alabama was the highlight of the college football weekend, and we had it covered every step of the way with wall-to-wall coverage. The action was thrilling and intense, with reports of on-field temperatures topping 110 degrees. Our reporters and...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Week 1: Top plays from 49ers-Bears, Saints-Falcons, more

Week 1 of the NFL continues Sunday with an action-packed slate, featuring a must-see matchup between former first-round QB picks Trey Lance and Justin Fields. In addition, Baker Mayfield makes his debut with Carolina against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Rain,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cowboys#Fox Sports#Saban#American Football#Fox Sports College#Aggies
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs

I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and it's been a long time coming. I hope all you bettors and fans are looking forward to another great season of football gambling fun. As everyone remembers, from...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Jaguars-Commanders, pick

Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson will be on opposite sidelines after winning Super Bowl LII when the Jacksonville Jaguars play at the Washington Commanders in an NFL interconference game Sunday. Three months after Pederson was hired as Philadelphia's coach, the Eagles selected quarterback Wentz with the No. 2 pick in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State a cut above

1. Georgia (2-0) Defeated Samford, 33-0 While Stetson Bennett’s 24-for-34-for-300-yards stat line deserves mention, you should note the Dawgs allowed just 19 rush yards, 128 total yards and just one of 13 third-down conversion attempts against their FCS opponent. 2. Alabama (2-0) Defeated Texas, 20-19 Alabama trailed Texas with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Can Alabama QB Bryce Young take his game to a new level?

Bryce Young took the snap, sprinted to his left, stopped on a dime and flipped a picture-perfect, sidearm throw into a tight window to hit wide receiver Traeshon Holden for an impressive 14-yard gain. The play was so impressive that FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt had to watch...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Ferreira's 2 goals ties Dallas record in 2-1 win over LA

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored two goals in the closing minutes to tie the Dallas season scoring record with 18 goals Saturday night in a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, which played a man short after Ryan Hollingshead was ejected in the 13th minute. Ferreira...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Appalachian State-Texas A&M

Appalachian State is looking to shock the world when they travel to College Station, Texas, to take on the sixth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies as 19.5-point underdogs on Saturday. Before you dismiss Appalachian State, remember it stunned the world 15 years ago when the Mountaineers, then a Football Championship Subdivision power, upset the then-No. 5 Michigan Wolverines 34-32 at The Big House as 33-point underdogs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX Sports

QB Ryan makes his debut for Indy in opener against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan is ready for his next challenge as he prepares for his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday against the Houston Texans after spending his entire 14-year career in Atlanta. And he admitted this week that even after 222 career starts, he still gets fired...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Colts-Texans preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction

The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features a must-see matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, both of which will be led by new quarterbacks to start the year. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Ruidiaz scores 2 goals as Seattle Sounders defeat Austin

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night. Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and he made it 2-0 in the 34th for the Sounders (12-15-3). Up next for the Sounders is a matchup Saturday with the...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy