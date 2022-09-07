Read full article on original website
Related
BYU joins Utah in the Top 15 of both major polls after Cougars’ win over Baylor
BYU earned a hard-fought 26-20 win over previously Top 10 Baylor, while Utah cruised to victory over Southern Utah.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Buccaneers-Cowboys
America's team faces off against an American hero. The first Sunday Night Football game of the NFL season showcases the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Cowboys game, from the point spread, moneyline,...
FOX Sports
Texas QB Quinn Ewers out with SC sprain
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an AC sprain in Saturday's 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama, and will miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Ewers exited Saturday's contest late in the first quarter after taking a big hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and landing on his shoulder.
FOX Sports
Michigan QB tracker: J.J. McCarthy makes statement in Week 2
In 2021, quarterback Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to the season their fans have been dreaming about for years. He helped defeat Ohio State, won a Big Ten championship and got Michigan into the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, though, he was left to watch from the bench as another quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, started against Hawaii at the Big House.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska fires Scott Frost after 1-2 start
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday amid a 1-2 start to the season and one day after a stunning
FOX Sports
Big East 2022-23 schedule release: Top 10 games to watch
The 2022-23 Big East schedule dropped Friday, with the slate featuring 20 games on FOX. Additionally, a highlight to last season’s coverage is back with FS1’s "Big East Opening Night Tip-Off," which will feature whip-around coverage of season openers for eight teams on Nov. 7. The conference season...
FOX Sports
Texas-Alabama: A wild finish, legends on the sideline and more from the field
Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff game between Texas and No. 1 Alabama was the highlight of the college football weekend, and we had it covered every step of the way with wall-to-wall coverage. The action was thrilling and intense, with reports of on-field temperatures topping 110 degrees. Our reporters and...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 1: Top plays from 49ers-Bears, Saints-Falcons, more
Week 1 of the NFL continues Sunday with an action-packed slate, featuring a must-see matchup between former first-round QB picks Trey Lance and Justin Fields. In addition, Baker Mayfield makes his debut with Carolina against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Rain,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs
I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and it's been a long time coming. I hope all you bettors and fans are looking forward to another great season of football gambling fun. As everyone remembers, from...
WVU - Kansas Game Photo Gallery
In overtime, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers at home, 55-42.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Jaguars-Commanders, pick
Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson will be on opposite sidelines after winning Super Bowl LII when the Jacksonville Jaguars play at the Washington Commanders in an NFL interconference game Sunday. Three months after Pederson was hired as Philadelphia's coach, the Eagles selected quarterback Wentz with the No. 2 pick in...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State a cut above
1. Georgia (2-0) Defeated Samford, 33-0 While Stetson Bennett’s 24-for-34-for-300-yards stat line deserves mention, you should note the Dawgs allowed just 19 rush yards, 128 total yards and just one of 13 third-down conversion attempts against their FCS opponent. 2. Alabama (2-0) Defeated Texas, 20-19 Alabama trailed Texas with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Can Alabama QB Bryce Young take his game to a new level?
Bryce Young took the snap, sprinted to his left, stopped on a dime and flipped a picture-perfect, sidearm throw into a tight window to hit wide receiver Traeshon Holden for an impressive 14-yard gain. The play was so impressive that FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt had to watch...
FOX Sports
Will Rogers delivers on 4th down with an impressive passing TD vs. Arizona
Will Rogers helped the Mississippi State Bulldogs extend their lead against the Arizona Wildcats,32-17, thanks to an impressive throw in the foruth quarter. It was Rogers' third TD of the game.
FOX Sports
Ferreira's 2 goals ties Dallas record in 2-1 win over LA
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored two goals in the closing minutes to tie the Dallas season scoring record with 18 goals Saturday night in a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC, which played a man short after Ryan Hollingshead was ejected in the 13th minute. Ferreira...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Appalachian State-Texas A&M
Appalachian State is looking to shock the world when they travel to College Station, Texas, to take on the sixth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies as 19.5-point underdogs on Saturday. Before you dismiss Appalachian State, remember it stunned the world 15 years ago when the Mountaineers, then a Football Championship Subdivision power, upset the then-No. 5 Michigan Wolverines 34-32 at The Big House as 33-point underdogs.
FOX Sports
QB Ryan makes his debut for Indy in opener against Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan is ready for his next challenge as he prepares for his debut with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday against the Houston Texans after spending his entire 14-year career in Atlanta. And he admitted this week that even after 222 career starts, he still gets fired...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Alabama escapes Texas; USC tops Stanford
Week 2 of the college football season served up a massive treat for fans, as No. 1 Alabama narrowly escaped Texas, 20-19, in a rare matchup between two of the most storied programs in the country. It marked the 19th consecutive 2-0 start for Alabama, the longest active FBS streak....
FOX Sports
Colts-Texans preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction
The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features a must-see matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, both of which will be led by new quarterbacks to start the year. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure...
FOX Sports
Ruidiaz scores 2 goals as Seattle Sounders defeat Austin
SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night. Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and he made it 2-0 in the 34th for the Sounders (12-15-3). Up next for the Sounders is a matchup Saturday with the...
Comments / 0