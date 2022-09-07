ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennette McCurdy Recalls 'Disturbing' Moment Her Mom Taught Her Anorexia at 11: 'It Became Our Secret'

On Red Table Talk Wednesday, Jennette McCurdy opens up about years of disordered eating introduced by her abusive mom Debbie, who died of cancer in 2013 Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her years of suffering from eating disorders she learned from her mother. On Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, McCurdy, 30, reflected on her childhood stardom from Nickelodeon's iCarly and how she battled disordered eating for years, including anorexia, binge eating and bulimia. The former actress admitted that it was her late mother, Debra McCurdy, who introduced...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hope I#Friendship#Facebook Watch#The Biggest Bombshells
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
Page Six

Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all

That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Ralph Fiennes Praises The Menu Costar Anya Taylor-Joy: She 'Really Raises Your Game'

The Menu, in theaters Nov. 18, also stars Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light and John Leguizamo Ralph Fiennes continues to be impressed by costar Anya Taylor-Joy. In The Menu, Fiennes plays a mysterious chef at a highly exclusive island restaurant who crafts a delectable lineup of dishes for his guests. As Taylor-Joy's character soon comes to discover, the dining experience has some deadly twists in store. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney and more. Speaking at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lea Michele Cancels ‘Funny Girl’ Performances, Confirms Covid-19 – Update

UPDATE: Lea Michele confirmed today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for a longer period than initially stated. The former Glee star posted the news via her Instagram Story, citing “production protocols” that will see her sidelined from Broadway’s Funny Girl. “Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocols, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days,” wrote Michele. “Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID  with close to a...
NFL
AOL Corp

Courteney Cox Claps Back At Kanye West for Saying ‘Friends’ Wasn’t Funny

Courteney Cox probably won’t be making “friends” with Kanye West any time soon. After seeing that the rapper recently brought up a two-year-old viral post that reads “Friends wasn’t funny either” — long thought to have been written by him — the actress responded by posting a hilarious but cutthroat video to Instagram that made her feelings on the matter crystal clear. And let’s just say, she probably won’t be listening to his music again any time soon.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Sister Wives Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Hike a Mountain During 'Beautiful' Road Trip

"So grateful for this beautiful world we live in!!" Christine Brown wrote on Instagram while enjoying a hike with her fellow Sister Wives star Janelle Brown Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are holding each other accountable. The Sister Wives stars embarked on a road trip this week, during which they enjoyed a "beautiful" hike through nature and a trip to some grain silos, sharing photos of their girls' trip with their combined 1.5 million Instagram followers. Christine, 50, shared a photo of the pair in their matching red athleisure...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

318K+
Followers
51K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy