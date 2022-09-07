Read full article on original website
Ariana Grande Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ by Her ‘Sexualization’ on Teen Nickelodeon Show
Ariana Grande acted for Nickelodeon, with some fans noting some 'uncomfortable' 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat' scenes featuring the 'No Tears Left to Cry' artist.
Child star Jennette McCurdy: ‘It took a long time to realise I was glad my mom died’
The former Nickelodeon star quit acting in her 20s after years spent trying to meet the impossible expectations of her mother. Now she’s revealing the truth in an explosive new memoir
Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’
Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
Jennette McCurdy Recalls 'Disturbing' Moment Her Mom Taught Her Anorexia at 11: 'It Became Our Secret'
On Red Table Talk Wednesday, Jennette McCurdy opens up about years of disordered eating introduced by her abusive mom Debbie, who died of cancer in 2013 Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her years of suffering from eating disorders she learned from her mother. On Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, McCurdy, 30, reflected on her childhood stardom from Nickelodeon's iCarly and how she battled disordered eating for years, including anorexia, binge eating and bulimia. The former actress admitted that it was her late mother, Debra McCurdy, who introduced...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation
Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Welcome Their 1st Child Together, His 3rd
Nicolas Cage’s cutie! The actor’s wife, Riko Shibata gave birth to their first baby together — daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, Us Weekly can confirm. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the couple said in a statement on Wednesday, September 7. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Has 'His Sights Set On Gigi’ Hadid After Camila Morrone Split
News of Leonardo DiCaprio's split from American model Camila Morrone broke just last month, but it appears the 47-year-old is ready to move on. The Oscar-winning actor now reportedly has 'his sights set on Gigi' Hadid, a source revealed to US Weekly. As for what the 27-year-old supermodel thinks, the...
Chris Pine clarifies Harry Styles spit speculation once and for all
That was a sticky spituation. A rep for Chris Pine shot down the wild theory that Harry Styles spat on him as he made his way to his seat at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere Monday during the Venice Film Festival. “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep told People Tuesday. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continued. “There is nothing but respect between these two men, and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create...
Rapper 600 Breezy Shares His Girlfriend Died by Suicide, Urges Fans to Watch for Signs of Depression
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven K. Jackson, and encouraging others to keep their mental health a priority after she died by apparent suicide. The Chicago rapper, 31, shared three emotional Instagram posts on Wednesday in which he paid tribute to Jackson, whom he'd been dating for two years.
Ralph Fiennes Praises The Menu Costar Anya Taylor-Joy: She 'Really Raises Your Game'
The Menu, in theaters Nov. 18, also stars Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light and John Leguizamo Ralph Fiennes continues to be impressed by costar Anya Taylor-Joy. In The Menu, Fiennes plays a mysterious chef at a highly exclusive island restaurant who crafts a delectable lineup of dishes for his guests. As Taylor-Joy's character soon comes to discover, the dining experience has some deadly twists in store. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney and more. Speaking at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's...
Lea Michele Cancels ‘Funny Girl’ Performances, Confirms Covid-19 – Update
UPDATE: Lea Michele confirmed today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for a longer period than initially stated. The former Glee star posted the news via her Instagram Story, citing “production protocols” that will see her sidelined from Broadway’s Funny Girl. “Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocols, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days,” wrote Michele. “Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a...
Former hobbits Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and more 'Lord of the Rings' stars come out to defend the diverse cast in 'The Rings of Power' after backlash
"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been facing backlash for its diverse cast of characters.
Courteney Cox Claps Back At Kanye West for Saying ‘Friends’ Wasn’t Funny
Courteney Cox probably won’t be making “friends” with Kanye West any time soon. After seeing that the rapper recently brought up a two-year-old viral post that reads “Friends wasn’t funny either” — long thought to have been written by him — the actress responded by posting a hilarious but cutthroat video to Instagram that made her feelings on the matter crystal clear. And let’s just say, she probably won’t be listening to his music again any time soon.
Sister Wives Stars Christine and Janelle Brown Hike a Mountain During 'Beautiful' Road Trip
"So grateful for this beautiful world we live in!!" Christine Brown wrote on Instagram while enjoying a hike with her fellow Sister Wives star Janelle Brown Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are holding each other accountable. The Sister Wives stars embarked on a road trip this week, during which they enjoyed a "beautiful" hike through nature and a trip to some grain silos, sharing photos of their girls' trip with their combined 1.5 million Instagram followers. Christine, 50, shared a photo of the pair in their matching red athleisure...
Zac Efron addressed the 'Jaw-gate' speculation that he had plastic surgery, saying he shattered his jaw and 'the masseters just grew'
Zac Efron said a jaw injury caused the muscles of his face to grow bigger, prompting the 'Jaw-gate' speculation he had plastic surgery in April 2021.
