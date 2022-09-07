ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Rodríguez: Partnering to build an innovative campus in Milpitas

By Raul Rodriguez
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeXQ0_0hld9F2l00

Since opening its doors to students in early 2017, the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District (SJECCD) Milpitas Extension has served thousands of students and community members, bringing higher education classes and services to Escuela Parkway in Milpitas and creating one of the first locations anywhere in the United States where a kindergarten-to-college pipelines exists within a single city block.

In the more than five years since those first classes at the Milpitas Extension, SJECCD and Milpitas Unified School District (MUSD) have continued to build our partnership, coming up with new and innovative ways to serve students and the broader community. The next phase in this longstanding partnership is MUSD’s new Innovation Campus.

While we are still exploring precisely how best to partner and combine the services and expertise of SJECCD and MUSD in a manner that best serves students at the Innovation Campus, one thing is certain: this campus represents the latest in 21st century learning and will prepare students to succeed in the modern workforce fueled by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The first two revolutions evolved over time with the development of mass production lines and factories, making adaptation and lifestyle changes gradually. In our generation, we are experiencing the overlap of both the third and fourth industry disruptors. Where manufacturing became automatic and “just in time” in the 1990s, it is quickly becoming autonomous and real-time with machine learning and data analytics.

These changes impact the way we connect with one another, shop, drive, work, learn and almost every aspect of our lives. It is imperative our students are not left out of the next phase of the economy and workforce. We must ensure we are preparing students not just to be consumers, but to be at the forefront of creating and building the economy of the 21st century.

Even before COVID, the World Economic Forum identified technology and health care as two fields that would see substantial job growth in the coming decades. The Innovation Campus will provide transformational pathways in these high-growth areas for learners—high school through adult students—to advance their career pathways.

In partnership with stakeholders, MUSD identified four key outcomes for learners participating in programs at the Innovation Campus:

  • Adaptive to the interconnected world;
  • Compassionate and inclusive;
  • Inspired, passionate and purposeful; and
  • Curious, joyful and creative thinkers.

The design of the campus integrates flexibility for applied learning through internship and apprenticeship opportunities, maker spaces and collaboration with partners in industry and higher education. It is common in education to find partnerships existing in various combinations between K-12, higher education, business and industry, local government and nonprofit organizations. The MUSD Innovation Campus is unique in that it will intertwine these partnerships in uncommon ways. The campus is designed so that no time spent in its facilities goes wasted.

The campus is planned to include 75 classrooms, more than a dozen experiential learning labs, outdoor learning spaces and courtyards and space for collaboration. Phase One of the project is scheduled for completion next summer with Phases Two and Three following in subsequent years. The goal is to create an ideal learning space where we can cultivate a homegrown, highly skilled workforce that lives and works in Milpitas to help ensure it remains one of the Bay Area’s leading technological hubs.

While these goals are ambitious, they are also attainable. But they are only attainable if we build a strong coalition of engaged partners, including those who can help ensure final stages of the Innovation Campus are fully funded and built on schedule. While the majority of the funding—about $67 million—will come from MUSD’s Bond Measure AA, which passed with 71% of the vote in 2018, and an additional $17.75 million raised through grants and donations, approximately $25 million more is needed to complete the full campus.

To learn more, including how you or your company can join our growing coalition of partners to help ensure the success of this vital project, please visit our Innovation Campus Campaign site.

This column was written in collaboration with Cheryl Jordan, superintendent of Milpitas Unified School District.

San José Spotlight columnist Raúl Rodríguez is Interim Chancellor of San Jose-Evergreen Community College District, which operates San Jose City College, Evergreen Valley College, the Milpitas College Extension and the Community College Center for Economic Mobility. His columns appear every first Wednesday of the month. He can be reached at [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara mayor highlights budget, city growth in annual speech

As Santa Clara faces ongoing economic struggles exacerbated by the pandemic, the city’s mayor on Saturday presented a brighter vision for the future. During Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s first in-person State of the City address, she highlighted her administration’s approach to worsening local issues, such as homelessness. The city this past year has helped fund programs like mobile showers and laundry services for unhoused people, Gillmor said, along with rental support. The city has received about $2.5 million in state and federal funding to build subsidized housing within the next two years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Downtown San Jose council candidates disagree on issues

San Jose’s downtown council seat is up for grabs, and the two candidates running for the District 3 spot couldn’t be more different. At a Friday debate hosted by the San Jose Downtown Association, candidates Omar Torres and Irene Smith shared their vision for the downtown core. Torres was the frontrunner after the June primary election with 44.18% of the vote. Smith came in second with 19.95% of the vote. The two are facing off in November to replace Councilmember Raul Peralez who terms at the end of this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

State complaint filed against San Jose mayoral candidate

San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan’s mayoral campaign is at the center of a complaint filed Friday with the state labor commissioner, three days after San José Spotlight reported potential labor law violations. The freshman councilmember is being accused of misclassifying campaign workers as independent contractors. A San José Spotlight investigation earlier this week revealed that... The post State complaint filed against San Jose mayoral candidate appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose

Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Education
Milpitas, CA
Education
City
Milpitas, CA
Local
California Education
San José Spotlight

Homeless resident sues San Jose over sweep

A homeless person living at the sprawling camp near Columbus Park is suing San Jose over the monthlong sweep. Rudy Ortega filed a federal complaint this week against San Jose alleging city officials and the city’s partners breached their contracts and violated his constitutional rights—the city is sweeping where Ortega has been staying. The lawsuit, filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, also requests a temporary restraining order to prevent the city from breaking down Ortega’s camp and seizing the trailer he sleeps in.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate could be flouting California labor law

One San Jose mayoral candidate appears to have violated state labor laws by treating—and paying—his campaign workers as independent contractors instead of employees. San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan‘s mayoral campaign lists its workers—from volunteer coordinator to deputy field director to campaign manager—as “consultants” in campaign finance disclosure forms, according to analysis by San José Spotlight. Mahan’s campaign hired 18 consultants this year alone, campaign documents show. At least 10 are in high school or college or have recently graduated, according to their LinkedIn profiles. All are paid in rounded figures similar to a flat fee instead of an hourly wage. None own campaign consultancies or firms.
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley lawmakers want to ban leaded plane fuel

Two Silicon Valley congressmembers are vowing to take the fight to ban leaded aviation fuel to the White House. Congressmembers Ro Khanna and Zoe Lofgren renewed calls for the Federal Aviation Administration and Environmental Protection Agency to take immediate action to stop the use of leaded airplane fuel on Thursday at Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who represents the area and has led the efforts to ban leaded fuel at county-owned airports, joined the federal officials. Airplanes using leaded fuel can no longer refuel at Reid-Hillview Airport as of last August.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Evergreen Valley College#Economy#K12#Sjeccd#Milpitas Unified School#Musd#The Innovation Campus#Beco
San José Spotlight

San Jose church tackles teacher housing

Grace Chaverini’s morning commute is a walk right across the street to St. John Vianney’s Catholic school, thanks to the church’s innovative approach to teacher housing. The Catholic parish transformed its convent into teacher housing for 16 people in an effort to offset living costs for educators. The East San Jose church is looking for renters to fill the remaining 12 rooms, especially teachers or student-teachers that are also involved with a ministry.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
San José Spotlight

Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
San José Spotlight

‘There’s always hope’: How Eddie Garcia fought for Latinos in Silicon Valley

Heart attack, lung failure and an induced coma weren’t the only hurdles in the life of East San Jose native Eddie Garcia. As a child of color he had to work twice as hard to succeed even before he almost died. Garcia, 58, was raised in East San Jose. His dad was a postal worker,... The post ‘There’s always hope’: How Eddie Garcia fought for Latinos in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Editorial: No vote equals no voice in San Jose’s elections

The second Tuesday in November has all the makings of becoming one of the most significant midterm elections in San Jose history. Still, that history making moment could be a washout if voter participation is low. We won’t know how San Jose fares until the final results, but surprises can happen when voter engagement is... The post Editorial: No vote equals no voice in San Jose’s elections appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline

With a shopping cart full of his belongings, Jonathan Todd Carlson watched as bulldozers broke down his makeshift home for the last six months—a tarp shelter near Columbus Park. A mechanic by trade and a veteran of 10 years, Carlson has been navigating homelessness in San Jose since 2015, after spending his money on his mother’s... The post San Jose sweeps homeless to meet federal deadline appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San José Spotlight

San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts

The San Jose Police Department is seeing fewer recruits, and those in training are dropping out or failing at the highest rate since 2021. San Jose started its latest police academy class in June with only 28 recruits—the smallest class since 2019, according to city data. The prior class which graduates in September lost 17 out of 37 police... The post San Jose police see fewer recruits, more dropouts appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Mallon: San Jose is putting public transit first

Last month, San Jose became the initial “Transit First” city in Santa Clara County. While it will take time for San Jose to truly become a city where public transit is prioritized, improved and seen as a better option than driving, this policy represents a shift in priorities. For decades, the city has prioritized cars... The post Mallon: San Jose is putting public transit first appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Santa Clara County to overhaul plans for new jail

After more than a decade of planning, Santa Clara County is poised to go back to the drawing board to redesign its new jail, while criminal justice advocates call to abandon the plan altogether. The Board of Supervisors voted 3-1-1 Tuesday to pump the brakes on a plan to construct a new $689 million jail,... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara County to overhaul plans for new jail appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy