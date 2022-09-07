UW's Irvin Comes Full Circle to Legendary Dad's Corner Position

The veteran is poised to start if Jordan Perryman is unable to play.

To close out the 1990 NFL season, LeRoy Irvin started at cornerback for the Detroit Lions in a 30-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at the now defunct Kingdome, a late December game in the city made more memorable by what happened next.

Irvin retired.

In Seattle, one of pro football's most decorated defensive backs played the final outing of his 11-season pro career, one that made him a four-time All-Pro selection and a household name after he piled up 35 career interceptions and 5 defensive touchdowns.

Now fast forward 32 years, to another Seattle setting between the lines, and Irvin's son, Julius, is poised to start at cornerback for the first time for the University of Washington football team, if needed, on Saturday against Portland State.

He changed positions this past weekend — in the middle of a 45-20 victory over Kent State no less — by moving over from backup safety to replace hobbled teammate and season-opening corner Jordan Perryman. It all kind of happened in a hurry in the third quarter.

"It was a scenario where he had to drink from the firehouse during the game," Husky co-defensive coordinator William Inge said memorably of Irvin's cornerback debut.

Entering Week 2 of a new season, Irvin represents the Huskies' most compelling storyline because the 6-foot-1, 179-pound junior from Anaheim, California, is not only assuming his father's old position, but he has a chance to greatly advance his own career.

He's the youngest of LeRoy Irvin's four children, born in 1999, nine years after his father's NFL career ended downtown against the Seahawks. While he never saw his dad play in person, this next-generation Irvin certainly knows what happened.

"I didn't see it, but I definitely heard stories he's told me," the personable Julius Irvin said. "It's definitely an honor, you know, because my dad has laid a path for me and always gives me great advice. I'm just very grateful to definitely have that knowledge and have him in my corner, for sure."

This Irvin came out of Servite High School in Southern California as a touted 4-star recruit, also pursued by the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Two inches taller than his father, the big and fast Julius Irvin played safety and nickelback rather than cornerback, which likely helped get him out from under dad's football shadow.

"I felt the pressure at a young age I'd say, just from being in Pop Warner and people telling me [about his dad]," Irvin said. "But over the years, I kind of put more pressure on myself, on my goals and my aspirations, so I don't let him and his career affect me too much. Definitely younger, I was hearing it all for the first time."

His father actually did him a favor by naming him Julius Irvin, which sounds a lot like Julius Erving, one of the NBA's greatest players, who retired three years before the older Irvin did.

This has brought him a lot of light-hearted comments, such as from Alabama followers who teased him about his name on their fan boards when he took a recruiting trip to Tuscaloosa.

Even Inge, his wise-cracking Husky co-defensive coordinator, couldn't help himself when talking about his Irvin.

"The Julius, the Dr. Irvin," Inge said, taking off his glasses, breaking into a big smile and riffing on the legendary hoopster better known as "Dr. J." during a Hall of Fame career.

At the UW, Irvin has needed time to firmly establish himself in the secondary. He's played in at least four games in each of his four seasons, 24 in all.

He seemed to be making a significant move at the beginning of last season, starting against Montana and Michigan at safety, but the Huskies lost both games and thus began a season-long shuffle at the two back-row spots, starting seven different guys.

Rather than grow outwardly discouraged or hit the transfer portal, Irvin patiently waited for another opportunity to come his way, such as this one. Even before Perryman got hurt, the coaches had spoken with Irvin about adding corner responsibilities to his game to beef up a thin position in depth.

Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff has drawn high marks for taking multiple UW players seemingly at a career crossroads and getting a lot more out of them so far, such as linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, edge rushers Jeremiah Martin and Sav'ell Smalls, safety Asa Turner and offensive linemen Corey Luciano and Matteo Mele. Now it's Irvin's turn to advance.

"I can slide around anywhere and play," the new cornerback said. "I was excited for the challenge and the great legacy they have here at the U-Dub for DBs, and cornerbacks especially. I'm excited to take on the challenge."

An Irvin at Husky cornerback, considering the family history, just makes more sense.

