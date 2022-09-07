ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Italian death-metal band Fulci shamble into Orlando on Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
Fulci, the band

Though there are likely thousands of bands named after the undead ghouls that populate the films of Italian horror master Lucio Fulci, this Italian death-metal trio deftly sidestepped them all and paid direct homage to the source with their moniker.

And what's in a name? Well, Fulci create shambling, gory zombie-metal that lives up to the auteur's blood-soaked visions. The band's most recent album,
Exhumed Information , focuses in on the director's 1991 film Voices From Beyond for lyrical and musical inspiration, and they're sure to turn the Will's stage into a pulpy grindhouse.

Support comes from Rhythm of Fear, Trash Panda and High Pressure.

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

