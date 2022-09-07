ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper and renaissance man Action Bronson swaggers into Orlando Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
Action Bronson, relaxing briefly before his Orlando show

No sleep 'til ... Orlando! Rapper Action Bronson recently wrapped a European tour with Earl Sweatshirt and Alchemist, and now he's out again on his own domestic headlining jaunt, coming to the City Beautiful this very evening.

The MC-chef-television personality triple threat (we'll belatedly throw author and actor into the mix) released his latest album, the outer-limits-bound Cocodrillo Turbo, in April, so expect some way-out sounds from that record live. Bronson claims, perhaps tongue in cheek ( perhaps not ), that the album is dubbed for his nickname when he bodyboards and gets in the zone, further saying that the entire album is abstractly inspired by water.

The man's renaissance tendencies and energy seemingly know no limits — he appeared at an AEW event over the weekend and gave a physical assist to wrestler Hook — and he even dropped his own extra virgin olive oil in collaboration with Grove and Vine. Now that's tour merch we can definitely use.

Orlando Weekly

