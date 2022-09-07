ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

By Luke Easterling
By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season.

Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.

Now that Jones was able to get his hands on one of those highly coveted single-digit numbers, he’s taken advantage.

Jones wore No. 8 in college at Alabama, but that was chosen by Kyle Rudolph just before Jones signed. He then wore No. 11 throughout his career with the Atlanta Falcons, but that currently belongs to Blaine Gabbert. Last year with the Tennessee Titans, Jones wore the No. 2 jersey, which is worn by Kyle Trask in Tampa Bay.

