cw34.com
Two people from Miami-Dade win $1 million from scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people from Miami-Dade County each won $1 million from the a Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announced Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens each won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. The two claimed their prize at the Lottery's Miami District Office and chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $820,000.
cw34.com
DeSantis speaks at Heritage Foundation forum in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to members of The Heritage Foundation in Orlando on Friday afternoon. He provided keynote remarks at their event, and mentioned many of his usual talking points. DeSantis mentioned teachers unions, masking students, parents rights and transgender students, along with military...
cw34.com
Karla Hernandez holds rally in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Karla Hernandez, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Florida, is holding a rally in Boca Raton. Hernandez will join students from Florida Atlantic University for a "Give a HOOT About Gun Violence" rally. It's in conjunction with FAU's Students Demand Action chapter. The...
cw34.com
Toddler suffered severed spine, Florida man charged with murder
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Central Florida is accused of killing a toddler in his care, severing her spine, and waiting 30 minutes before taking her to the hospital. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Travis Ray Thompson on a charge of first-degree murder while...
cw34.com
Glades mulch fire still polluting St. Lucie County air weeks after it's onset
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Glades Mulch Fire in St. Lucie County continues to produce smoke throughout the region, with some people noting a change in air quality. The fire is under control right now — but is still causing breathing problems for many residents and it may continue to for weeks.
cw34.com
PHOTOS: St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responds to car fire
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Photos shared by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue show a white Mazda sedan in flames. Fire rescue said it responded to the scene at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities said no one was injured and that the fire was caused by a mechanical issue.
cw34.com
Suspicious package draws bomb squad to parking garage in downtown Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The bomb squad responded to the St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce. The sheriff's office said crews found a suspicious package in the parking garage adjacent to the courthouse. The scene is along S. 2nd Street, which is also about a block from the Sunrise Theatre.
