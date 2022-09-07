ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield

Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniform combination ahead of Florida showdown

The Kentucky Wildcats revealed their uniform combination this week ahead of a much-anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators, who just knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah to bump themselves all the way up to No. 12 in the nation. The Wildcats will wear their white helmets, white jersey and white pants...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset

The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Jordan Wright cleared for Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will have Jordan Wright back on the field for their first SEC matchup on Saturday. This announcement couldn’t have come at a better time with UK having to play No. 12 Florida in the swamp. Wright, a sixth-year...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:. Bryan Station at Scott Co. Tates Creek at Woodford Co. Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co. Ludlow at Paris.
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Three

(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.
GAINESVILLE, FL
beef2live.com

Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday)

Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday) The largest string sold on Thursday at Bluegrass (Stanford) was 82 heifers (623#) at $189.20. The second largest string was 79 heifers (661#) at $186.40. The average price paid on Thursday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Stanford)...
STANFORD, KY
WKYT 27

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Dream Home nearing completion; still time to buy a ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a simple question: Would you like to try and win a new home while helping out a great cause?. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington is coming along and there is still time for you to buy a ticket for a chance to win the beautiful home being built in Hamburg.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police consider gun buyback program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A gun violence forum sparked a conversation about a gun buyback program a solution people said will reduce the impacts of violence. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said this may or may not be the case. “You got to hear what they had to...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
LEXINGTON, KY
