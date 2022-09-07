Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield
Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniform combination ahead of Florida showdown
The Kentucky Wildcats revealed their uniform combination this week ahead of a much-anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators, who just knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah to bump themselves all the way up to No. 12 in the nation. The Wildcats will wear their white helmets, white jersey and white pants...
College Football Odds: Kentucky vs. Florida prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022
The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators will face off in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday night in Gainesville. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our College football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Florida prediction and pick, laid out below. Kentucky won its season-opening...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset
The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
foxlexington.com
Jordan Wright cleared for Kentucky Wildcats vs Florida
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will have Jordan Wright back on the field for their first SEC matchup on Saturday. This announcement couldn’t have come at a better time with UK having to play No. 12 Florida in the swamp. Wright, a sixth-year...
nationofblue.com
Jordan Wright returns to Kentucky roster just ahead of Florida game
There was some big news for the Kentucky football program this afternoon as senior linebacker Jordan Wright is officially eligible to play immediately. The football team announced Wright’s return on social media:. Unfortunately, there’s still no update on Chris Rodriguez.
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:. Bryan Station at Scott Co. Tates Creek at Woodford Co. Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co. Ludlow at Paris.
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week Three
(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.
beef2live.com
Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday)
Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday) The largest string sold on Thursday at Bluegrass (Stanford) was 82 heifers (623#) at $189.20. The second largest string was 79 heifers (661#) at $186.40. The average price paid on Thursday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Stanford)...
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Boyle County
DANVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County – 17 Boyle County – 31
WKYT 27
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
WKYT 27
Lexington Dream Home nearing completion; still time to buy a ticket
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a simple question: Would you like to try and win a new home while helping out a great cause?. This year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington is coming along and there is still time for you to buy a ticket for a chance to win the beautiful home being built in Hamburg.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police consider gun buyback program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A gun violence forum sparked a conversation about a gun buyback program a solution people said will reduce the impacts of violence. Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said this may or may not be the case. “You got to hear what they had to...
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
