Section of IL-161 to close in eastern St. Clair County for up to a week, IDOT says

A stretch of Illinois 161 in St. Clair County will be closed for about a week late this month, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation .

The area extends from Summerfield Road between Renth Road and the northern split of 161 and Summerfield South Street just west of New Baden. The closure is necessary to accommodate work on a Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing.

Construction will last seven days and should be completed by Tuesday, October 5, according to IDOT.

A detour will be marked, but IDOT encourages commuters to find alternate routes. Those driving on the highway should be aware of workers, changes in signs and conditions, follow posted speed limits and refrain from using mobile devices, IDOT said.

More updatesare available on Twitter, @ IDOTDistrict8 or on the web at GettingAroundIllinois.com .