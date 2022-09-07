ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Statewide Flex Alert Extended For 10th Consecutive Day

As temperatures remain near triple digits, a statewide Flex Alert has been extended Friday for a 10th consecutive day. California Independent System Operator (ISO) officials scheduled the Flex Alert to begin Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to voluntarily conserve electricity. A Flex Alert is issued when the electricity...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

COC To Offer More Than 400 Short-Term Fall Classes

College of the Canyons (COC) is set to schedule more than 400 short-term classes during the 2022 Fall Semester beginning in September and October. These eight week short term classes have start dates in September and October, and some five week classes begin in November. These short-term classes range in...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Water To Hold Public Outreach Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is set to hold an in-person meeting next week. Though the meeting is in person, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. See the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming Sept. 15, 2022, Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Santa Clarita Radio

Flex Alert Extended Yet Another Day, With New Hours

Another Flex Alert has been extended for the Santa Clarita Valley yet again, with additional hours of conservation requested. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., due to continuing forecasted high demand on the grid and tight power supplies.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Guardian SCV Event Rescheduled Due To Weather Concerns

The Remembering 9/11 Patriots Day Car Show set for this weekend has been rescheduled due to weather concerns. Concerns over potential heavy downpours and strong winds on Saturday due to a late summer storm, prompted the decision, according to event organizers with Guardians SCV. The Saturday event was set to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Teens Steal Republican Campaign Signs, Caught On Video

Teenaged suspects were seen stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Republican campaign signs in Santa Clarita. As seen in cell phone footage, at a Valencia business, the teenaged suspects stole and vandalized campaign signs belonging to Congressman Mike Garcia, who is running to be re-elected to the House of Representatives and President Joe Messina with the William S Hart Union High School District Board, who is also running for re-election.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Barger Urges Governor Newsom To Expedite Repairs Of I-5 Freeway In Castaic

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked the State to allocate additional resources to repair damages to the 5 Freeway caused by the Route Fire amid traffic congestion on streets in Castaic. On Friday, Barger issued a public letter to Castaic Community Members detailing her efforts to expedite the repairs...
CASTAIC, CA

