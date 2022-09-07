Read full article on original website
Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
Church bazaar to honor Ward County law enforcement, first responders
MONAHANS, Texas — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will be holding their 2022 church bazaar on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. The family-friendly event is focused on honoring Ward County law enforcement and first responders. It will feature food, drink and beer...
MPD searching for missing man
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD said Collins has been found. The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a […]
OPD investigating supermarket theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument. According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
Odessa 8th grader arrested after fighting teacher in viral video
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – A video is going viral on local Facebook groups out of Bowie Middle School.It shows a student attacking a teacher over what appears to be a cell phone dispute. The spokesperson for Ector county ISD says the incident happened on Wednesday. The boy is an eighth grader. He was arrested and […]
Midland man charged with domestic violence following ‘little scuffle’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted his partner. Ervin Kasper Young, 57, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on September 2, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on E New York to investigate a disturbance after […]
Big Spring man arrested following deadly shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An afternoon shooting in Big Spring has led to the death of a 63-year-old man. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Big Spring Police Department and Big Spring Fire and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Scurry in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, […]
Woman threatens mother’s boyfriend with gun, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she threatened her mother’s boyfriend with a gun. Deauzjinae Evans, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 5, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a home on Nevan […]
Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events
MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
Odessa woman accused of threatening boyfriend, son with gun
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she threatened her boyfriend and her son with a firearm during an argument. Michelle Louise Wood, 55, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Midlander accused of assaulting K-9 officer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a K-9 officer aiding in an investigation. Alberto Acebedo, 42, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant and Interfering With a Police Service Animal. According to an affidavit, on September 4, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded […]
Midlander attacks ex with axe, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he attacked his former common law spouse with an axe. Darren Dwight Brown, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 1, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on E […]
Residents in Green Tree North opposed to residential plat in neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree residents Kelvi and Tim Cleverdon has been living here in their home since 1999. However, the couple recently received notice in the mail explaining the sign that's been put up across the street from their home regarding a plat. "We got a letter about...
Bowie Middle School student arrested for aggravated assault of a public servant
ODESSA, Texas — An eighth-grade student at Bowie Middle School was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday, according to an Ector County ISD spokesperson. The charge stems from the student attacking a teacher in a classroom, which can be seen...
Midland man accused of attacking woman with box cutter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he attacked the mother of his child with a box cutter while she was in the shower. 25-year-old Juan Rivas-Urias has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 1, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
Suspected drunk driver gets struck in construction following alleged hit and run
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and then left the scene of a crash. Antonio Deanda Saenz, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. According to an affidavit, on September 2, an officer with […]
2 charged in Walmart theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were caught on camera stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Daisy Ramos, 30, and Yesenia Sanchez have both been charged with theft. On September 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Walmart at 2450 NW Loop 338 to investigate after […]
