Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Tall City Memorial Stair Climb Takes Place in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Participants walked up and down steps in the astound broadband stadium for the Tall City Memorial Stair Climb; this was done to simulate the one hundred and ten steps that firefighters had to climb during 9/11. The turnout for the event included not only firefighters, current...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for missing man

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD said Collins has been found. The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating supermarket theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument.  According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Odessa 8th grader arrested after fighting teacher in viral video

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – A video is going viral on local Facebook groups out of Bowie Middle School.It shows a student attacking a teacher over what appears to be a cell phone dispute. The spokesperson for Ector county ISD says the incident happened on Wednesday. The boy is an eighth grader. He was arrested and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring man arrested following deadly shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An afternoon shooting in Big Spring has led to the death of a 63-year-old man. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Big Spring Police Department and Big Spring Fire and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Scurry in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman threatens mother’s boyfriend with gun, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she threatened her mother’s boyfriend with a gun. Deauzjinae Evans, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 5, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a home on Nevan […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa and Midland set to host pet adoption events

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Animal Shelter and Midland Animal Services will both be hosting adoption events on Saturday morning, and there is no shortage of animals in need. The Odessa Animal Shelter currently has over 50 animals in its possession. At Midland Animal Services, they are full, with 190 dogs and 66 cats.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman accused of threatening boyfriend, son with gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she threatened her boyfriend and her son with a firearm during an argument. Michelle Louise Wood, 55, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of assaulting K-9 officer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a K-9 officer aiding in an investigation. Alberto Acebedo, 42, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant and Interfering With a Police Service Animal.  According to an affidavit, on September 4, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander attacks ex with axe, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he attacked his former common law spouse with an axe. Darren Dwight Brown, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 1, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on E […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of attacking woman with box cutter

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he attacked the mother of his child with a box cutter while she was in the shower. 25-year-old Juan Rivas-Urias has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 1, officers with the Midland Police Department […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 charged in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were caught on camera stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Daisy Ramos, 30, and Yesenia Sanchez have both been charged with theft.  On September 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Walmart at 2450 NW Loop 338 to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
