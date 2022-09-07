Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Woman arrested after attempted Manor Township stabbing
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, at 6:46...
Woman sentenced over 2011 death of husband whose scalp was found
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road.
abc27.com
Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
abc27.com
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman gets 6 to 20 years in presumed 2011 death of husband
York, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road. Hours before jury selection was to begin in her York County trial last week, 71-year-old Virginia Hayden pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and tampering with public records. A no-contest plea spares a defendant from having...
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
Central Pa. man dumped gasoline, threatened to burn woman’s house: Police
A man is charged with terroristic threats and criminal mischief after threatening to kill a woman in Chambersburg and dumping gasoline over her front porch, according to police. William Adkins, 47, of Shippensburg, threatened to burn down a Chambersburg home on the 200 block of North Main Street at around...
abc27.com
Lancaster man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman a the KeepSafe Storage facility in Manheim Township. According to police, an officer arrived at the facility after someone reported a female yelling for someone to call the police. Get daily news, weather,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
abc27.com
Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
Man randomly stabbed woman in Walmart: Police
Springettsbury Township Police said that a 30-year-old man randomly stabbed a woman in the checkout area in a York County Walmart store on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the store at 2801 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township for a stabbing at 2:08 p.m. Jerod Coty was taken into custody...
Police identified the five people found dead inside a Cecil County home
Police have identified the family that was found shot dead in their Cecil County home. On Friday, police responded to a home on Hebron Court in Elk Mills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Man arrested after stabbing at York County Walmart
SPRINGETSBURRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after stabbing a woman at the Walmart on East Market Street in Springetsburry Township, York County, on Saturday, Sept. 3. According to police, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on 2801 East Market Street at 2:08 p.m. for a report...
Armed suspect returns to Philadelphia cleaners to try and rob the store the next day: Police
The next day, police say the same armed suspect, wearing the same clothes, came back to steal more from the Philadelphia cleaners.
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner
An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality
A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
Teens fighting led to shooting at Cumberland County park: police
A 16-year-old boy is charged after a fight at a Lower Allen Township park turned into a shooting on Wednesday, according to police. Officers were called to Highland Park Playground, 1301 Chatham Road, around 4:30 p.m., for reports of shots fired, Lower Allen Township police said. The caller believed there...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Dauphin County woman
LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens say a 24 year old woman remains missing as of late Friday evening. State Police say on Sept. 9, Troopers received a missing person report for Holly Ann Rowe, who family members last saw on September 6. She’s believed to...
Comments / 3