York County, PA

Woman arrested after attempted Manor Township stabbing

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police have arrested a woman after they said she allegedly attempted to stab someone on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Police, at 6:46...
LANCASTER, PA
Two Midstate men arrested for robbery, assault

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP ,Pa. (WHTM) — Two men have been arrested for a robbery that occurred in June of 2022 in Upper Allen Township. According to a release, on Saturday, June 4 police investigated a robbery in which the victim was lured to a local apartment complex. The victim was then assaulted and his belongings were stolen.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Woman gets 6 to 20 years in presumed 2011 death of husband

York, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road. Hours before jury selection was to begin in her York County trial last week, 71-year-old Virginia Hayden pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and tampering with public records. A no-contest plea spares a defendant from having...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster man arrested after allegedly strangling woman

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman a the KeepSafe Storage facility in Manheim Township. According to police, an officer arrived at the facility after someone reported a female yelling for someone to call the police.
LANCASTER, PA
Two dead after stolen vehicle crashes in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning. State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Man randomly stabbed woman in Walmart: Police

Springettsbury Township Police said that a 30-year-old man randomly stabbed a woman in the checkout area in a York County Walmart store on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the store at 2801 E. Market St. in Springettsbury Township for a stabbing at 2:08 p.m. Jerod Coty was taken into custody...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Man arrested after stabbing at York County Walmart

SPRINGETSBURRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after stabbing a woman at the Walmart on East Market Street in Springetsburry Township, York County, on Saturday, Sept. 3. According to police, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on 2801 East Market Street at 2:08 p.m. for a report...
YORK COUNTY, PA
83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner

An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Two injured in local crash, Harrisburg fatality

A three-vehicle local crash last night on Wayne Road injured two and brought first responders to the intersection with Fetterhoff Chapel Road, while Pennsylvania State Police investigated an early morning fatal crash today. New Franklin Volunteer Fire Company Engine 17-2 answered a call at 7:58 p.m. Friday, finding three vehicles...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Dauphin County woman

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens say a 24 year old woman remains missing as of late Friday evening. State Police say on Sept. 9, Troopers received a missing person report for Holly Ann Rowe, who family members last saw on September 6. She’s believed to...
LYKENS, PA

