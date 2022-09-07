ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, KY

Kentucky student charged after social media threat that included photo of a gun

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaAX2_0hld6iuR00

A juvenile in Hickman County has been charged for making threatening statements online towards a school, according to Kentucky State Police.

Administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of the social media post by a student Monday evening. State police said the post was directed to the school and school staff and included an image of a firearm.

“We take these situations very seriously and the school will follow the student discipline code of conduct and all applicable policies to determine appropriate discipline,” the school district said in a statement. “We appreciate those who brought this to our attention and continue to encourage our school community to collaborate with us to keep our students and staff safe.”

The juvenile was charged with first degree terroristic threatening, state police said.

“The juvenile was released to a guardian after consultation with the Hickman County Court Designated Worker,” state police wrote in a press release.

All threats of school violence are investigated by state police, the agency said in a news release. State police have asked that families talk with their children regarding the dangers of posting threatening messages online.

Comments / 2

Related
KFVS12

Murray man accused of throwing Molotov Cocktail at college students

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation by the Kentucky State Police and federal law enforcement has led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Jack Epperson of Murray. The Kentucky State Police said in a statement he is accused of approaching several female students standing together near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus on Saturday around 9:30 a.m.
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hickman County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Hickman County, KY
Education
County
Hickman County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
westkentuckystar.com

Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected

A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Western Kentucky juvenile charged for school threat

CLINTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A western Kentucky juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening after he allegedly made a threat of school violence. According to Kentucky State Police, administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of a social media post made by the juvenile. The post included “disturbing” statements directed at the school and staff with an image of a gun attached.
westkentuckystar.com

Information sought on Livingston trailer theft suspect

Livingston County deputies have requested the public's help with identifying the owner of a white van accused of stealing a utility trailer. Authorities said the man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a utility trailer and items that were loaded on the trailer. The theft took place Wednesday in Grand Rivers.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State Police
Lauren Kendall

Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law

Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield man dead after rollover crash

A single-vehicle accident in Graves County on Saturday claimed the life of a Mayfield man. Deputies responded to the accident on US 45, and learned 29-year-old Jeremy McGarvey had crossed both lanes and dropped off the shoulder. The sheriff's office said it appeared that McGarvey had attempted to regain control,...
MAYFIELD, KY
whopam.com

Jail assault case heads to grand jury

A man charged with first-degree assault in relation to an altercation that occurred in the Christian County Jail is having his case sent to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Christian District Court Wednesday morning. Captain Brian Reeves with the jail testified to the incident, saying that 39-year-old...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
westkentuckystar.com

Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County

Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
LYON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Obion County Schools Stand Against State 3rd Grade Retention Law

Obion County, TN: At the monthly Board Meeting last night, on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
OBION COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church

PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
PADUCAH, KY
Kait 8

1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
NEW MADRID, MO
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
10K+
Followers
442
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy