Kentucky student charged after social media threat that included photo of a gun

A juvenile in Hickman County has been charged for making threatening statements online towards a school, according to Kentucky State Police.

Administrators with the Hickman County School District were made aware of the social media post by a student Monday evening. State police said the post was directed to the school and school staff and included an image of a firearm.

“We take these situations very seriously and the school will follow the student discipline code of conduct and all applicable policies to determine appropriate discipline,” the school district said in a statement. “We appreciate those who brought this to our attention and continue to encourage our school community to collaborate with us to keep our students and staff safe.”

The juvenile was charged with first degree terroristic threatening, state police said.

“The juvenile was released to a guardian after consultation with the Hickman County Court Designated Worker,” state police wrote in a press release.

All threats of school violence are investigated by state police, the agency said in a news release. State police have asked that families talk with their children regarding the dangers of posting threatening messages online.