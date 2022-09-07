ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities charged a man with murder Friday in the killing of two sheriff's deputies serving an arrest warrant on another person outside a suburban home near Atlanta. Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer told reporters at a news conference that the deputies were attempting to...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy