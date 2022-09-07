ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Ja Bomb in Kirkwood Mall expected to open this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon there will be a new place to slurp up a bite to eat. Ja Bomb will serve up authentic Japanese cuisine in the Kirkwood Mall. The restaurant located near Target will specialize in ramen bowls, sushi and bubble tea. Ja Bomb has been working for over a year to completely renovate the space to make it special for the restaurant.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BRB: Tribal Dance in North Dakota: then and now

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The United Tribes Technical College is hosting their International Powwow this week, bringing the traditions of Native American tribes into the modern day. Dance is a major part of Native American culture, and many tribes from both the United States and Canada incorporate ceremonial rhythms and movements in displays of celebration, […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
City
Williston, ND
Minot, ND
Lifestyle
Williston, ND
Lifestyle
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
kxnet.com

‘Party By The Park’ sees a huge turnout

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A huge community get together was held and had almost anything you can imagine. Party by the Park is a completely free event for the whole family, meant to bring Minot together in a central meeting location. Eagles Wings Community Fellowship say they have been...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bison roll to 40 point win

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Fighting Hawks top nationally-ranked Northern Iowa in home, conference opener

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A streak that’s lived on since 1986 — the North Dakota Fighting Hawks win another home opener. Down 10-7 at the half, UND outscored UNI 22 to 17 in the second half to win 29-27. Quarterback Tommy Schuster shined, completing 20 of 23 for 275 yards and two scores. Former UNI running back Tyler Hoosman, now a Fighting Hawk, rushed the ball 17 times for 102 yards.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kxnet.com

Be Our Guest: Homesteaders Restaurant

We’re offering $50 dollar gift cards at half the price at participating locations. Go to kxbeourguest.com and check out the deals going on right now!. This week we featured Homesteaders Restaurant in Minot. Dean Aberle goes into detail about their menu and overall experience.
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Dermatology
KX News

The 2022 UTTC International Powwow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to UTTC, The United Tribes Technical College International Powwow is held every second weekend in September. This is a contest powwow, where dancers and singers compete for prize money. Judges selected by the Head Dance Judges will evaluate a dancer’s performance based on knowledge and skill of their category; keeping […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A beloved fixture of the downtown Bismarck community will soon be closing its doors. Knowles Jewelry has been in operation since 1907. Earlier this month the 115 year old store announced that it would be closing its doors for good. But there is more to the story than it seems.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Church seeking help to preserve the building

Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Mandan meet in fellowship outside of the beautiful and historic building. Not only is the First Presbyterian Church a staple for Mandan, but also the wider community. “In downtown, the railroad workers were coming through the Bismarck, Mandan area. We had our Presbyterian pastor find not only our […]
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
KFYR-TV

Mandan man sentenced to probation for threatening people with hammer

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced the second of two Mandan brothers accused of terrorizing people to two years of probation. Prosecutors said 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened two people with a hammer while 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened them with a machete in May. A witness told police she believed the men intended to harm her and the others in the residence.
MANDAN, ND
froggyweb.com

Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dickinson athlete places third at MLB Pitch Hit & Run Competition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson youngster with hopes of playing in Major League Baseball is now one step closer to his dream. Early Friday at Dickinson’s Mustang Baseball Complex, Isaac Emard practices hitting, throwing and fielding with his dad Andy. The pair practice often, even coming off Isaac’s...
DICKINSON, ND
KFYR-TV

I-94 hay bale spill

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bales of hay were spilled on westbound I-94 Tuesday afternoon. A truck hauling bales was traveling westbound on I-94 across the Grant Marsh Bridge when the hay started shifting. The bales then hit a sign and began to fall off the truck as it entered Mandan...
MANDAN, ND
keyzradio.com

This Amazing Home Is For Sale In Williston

The real estate market in Williston is still a seller's dream. If you’re in the mood to buy a home, you might find yourself paying a bit more to get into that new home. Is $980,000 a bit much to pay? When you see this one, you definitely will consider it.
WILLISTON, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street (What Is Your Least Favorite?)

Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy