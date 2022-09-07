Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Ja Bomb in Kirkwood Mall expected to open this fall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon there will be a new place to slurp up a bite to eat. Ja Bomb will serve up authentic Japanese cuisine in the Kirkwood Mall. The restaurant located near Target will specialize in ramen bowls, sushi and bubble tea. Ja Bomb has been working for over a year to completely renovate the space to make it special for the restaurant.
Dude, Bismarck/Mandan Getting ANOTHER Pipe Shop!
Moe's Smoke Shop started in Minnesota by owner Moe Wazwaz. That is not a typo. In the fall of 2020, Mr. Wazwaz expanded his empire by opening a Bismarck location at 3500 North 14th Street. Now, Moe's is opening up a new location across the Missouri. Moe's Smoke Shop is...
BRB: Tribal Dance in North Dakota: then and now
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The United Tribes Technical College is hosting their International Powwow this week, bringing the traditions of Native American tribes into the modern day. Dance is a major part of Native American culture, and many tribes from both the United States and Canada incorporate ceremonial rhythms and movements in displays of celebration, […]
KFYR-TV
Roosevelt Park Zoo leadership updates community on health status of senior male giraffe
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with the Roosevelt Park Zoo said they’ve made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize one its senior animals, the 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama. The zoo has not euthanized the animal yet, but plan to do so before the cold weather sets in. The...
kxnet.com
‘Party By The Park’ sees a huge turnout
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A huge community get together was held and had almost anything you can imagine. Party by the Park is a completely free event for the whole family, meant to bring Minot together in a central meeting location. Eagles Wings Community Fellowship say they have been...
KFYR-TV
Bison roll to 40 point win
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
KFYR-TV
Fighting Hawks top nationally-ranked Northern Iowa in home, conference opener
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A streak that’s lived on since 1986 — the North Dakota Fighting Hawks win another home opener. Down 10-7 at the half, UND outscored UNI 22 to 17 in the second half to win 29-27. Quarterback Tommy Schuster shined, completing 20 of 23 for 275 yards and two scores. Former UNI running back Tyler Hoosman, now a Fighting Hawk, rushed the ball 17 times for 102 yards.
kxnet.com
Be Our Guest: Homesteaders Restaurant
We’re offering $50 dollar gift cards at half the price at participating locations. Go to kxbeourguest.com and check out the deals going on right now!. This week we featured Homesteaders Restaurant in Minot. Dean Aberle goes into detail about their menu and overall experience.
The 2022 UTTC International Powwow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to UTTC, The United Tribes Technical College International Powwow is held every second weekend in September. This is a contest powwow, where dancers and singers compete for prize money. Judges selected by the Head Dance Judges will evaluate a dancer’s performance based on knowledge and skill of their category; keeping […]
KFYR-TV
The gem of downtown Bismarck will soon close
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A beloved fixture of the downtown Bismarck community will soon be closing its doors. Knowles Jewelry has been in operation since 1907. Earlier this month the 115 year old store announced that it would be closing its doors for good. But there is more to the story than it seems.
Church seeking help to preserve the building
Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Mandan meet in fellowship outside of the beautiful and historic building. Not only is the First Presbyterian Church a staple for Mandan, but also the wider community. “In downtown, the railroad workers were coming through the Bismarck, Mandan area. We had our Presbyterian pastor find not only our […]
Kramer Automotive hosts 16th annual Customer & Military Appreciation Event
Terri Woo with Kramer Automotive says this is a way to show their appreciation to the community, especially active veterans.
KFYR-TV
Mandan man sentenced to probation for threatening people with hammer
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced the second of two Mandan brothers accused of terrorizing people to two years of probation. Prosecutors said 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt threatened two people with a hammer while 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt threatened them with a machete in May. A witness told police she believed the men intended to harm her and the others in the residence.
kxnet.com
Plant Perfect offers in-house made potting soil for house plants
Plant Perfect is located at: 4615 Ottawa St, Bismarck, ND. Call them at (701) 258-1742. You can also find them online at plantperfect.com or on Facebook with the handle, @plantperfect.
froggyweb.com
Hearing held in Bismarck to discuss teaching of critical race theory
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last year, Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. During a Department of Public Instruction (DPI) hearing in Bismarck, supporters of that measure, including Republican State Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and recent Fargo City Commission candidate Jodi Plecity said it’s not enough.
KFYR-TV
Dickinson athlete places third at MLB Pitch Hit & Run Competition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson youngster with hopes of playing in Major League Baseball is now one step closer to his dream. Early Friday at Dickinson’s Mustang Baseball Complex, Isaac Emard practices hitting, throwing and fielding with his dad Andy. The pair practice often, even coming off Isaac’s...
KFYR-TV
Remembering a beloved BHS staff member through a memorial scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One former Bismarck High School principal and educator has left his mark on the hearts of many students and staff. But his legacy will now live on, by helping give the gift of higher education. Tom Hesford was a beloved teacher and principal from 1967 to...
KFYR-TV
I-94 hay bale spill
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bales of hay were spilled on westbound I-94 Tuesday afternoon. A truck hauling bales was traveling westbound on I-94 across the Grant Marsh Bridge when the hay started shifting. The bales then hit a sign and began to fall off the truck as it entered Mandan...
keyzradio.com
This Amazing Home Is For Sale In Williston
The real estate market in Williston is still a seller's dream. If you’re in the mood to buy a home, you might find yourself paying a bit more to get into that new home. Is $980,000 a bit much to pay? When you see this one, you definitely will consider it.
Bismarck’s Most Frustrating Street (What Is Your Least Favorite?)
Please refrain from tearing your steering wheel away from the car, and TRY and not rip your hair out of your skull. I'm from a big city ( San Diego ), and I have seen my share of awful traffic snarls daily, taking forever to drive 20 miles home after work. I'm not trying to be a "You ain't seen nothing..." kind of a snob, cause I understand anyone's frustration with extra, stupid cramped areas of nonsense cars backed up because of poor street execution. "You mean like the one-lane Main Street From Hell" Yes, that's exactly what I am referring to ( I see many heads out there nodding in agreement )
