Underserved students need to connect to career opportunities in their industries — and Goldman Sachs is investing to make it happen. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs, committed to providing a $2.25 million grant to assist Black, LatinX, and Native American college graduates in the tech industry. Their commitment aims to connect students with industry professionals, mentors, and educators to provide them with the experience and skills needed to land careers upon graduating.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO