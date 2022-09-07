ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb

The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30 , has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.

The infant survived the fall and was rushed to UPMC's Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to Allegheny County police. He remained in the ICU for several days but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, September 3, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

MealTrain and GoFundMe campaigns were launched to help Sgt. Clark and his wife Rachel, along with their older son and daughter during Hank's hospital stay following this "freak accident," Keriann Didier and Katie Witucki wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $60,000 of a $10,000 goal from over 600 donors.

The community, including Mayor Jason Walsh of Dormont, where Sgt. Witucki serves, has been sharing about the Witucki family's sudden loss on social media.

Clark has worked with Jon for years. This tragic situation breaks my heart. If you can help in any way including sending them your prayers I would appreciate it.

Posted by Kathy Jo on Saturday, September 3, 2022

The organizers of the GoFundMe posted an update about Hank's passing on Tuesday, September 6:

"We are devastated to announce the passing of sweet baby Hank as he was surrounded by loved ones. As an organ donor, Hank was able to give the most precious gift - the gift of life."

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit was initially called to assist in Plum Borough, but the unit's detectives are leading the investigation into this now deadly fall.

No charges appear to have been filed in this case as of Wednesday, September 7.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

