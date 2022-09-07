Monrovia residents are bracing once again for threat of mudslides from the burned scar area of the foothills where the Bobcat Fire took place in Sept. 2020. With Tropical Storm Kay expected to bring rain through the Southland on Friday and Saturday, Monrovia residents began setting up wooden deflectors and K-Rails to help protect themselves and their neighbors from mudslides. Friday afternoon there were already signs showing what is expected to come this weekend: rain. "Obviously we're still concerned with any potential flooding. Just because until the hillside grows back, we're not going to feel 100 percent comfortable," Stephen Kallin told CBSLA Reporter...

MONROVIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO