Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
SoCal heat wave is over, but rain will continue to linger on Sunday
The long and brutal heat wave is finally over in Southern California, but the rain will continue to linger throughout Sunday - which means cooler weather is on the way.
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
Warning Issued for LA County Beaches After Rainfall
Health officials issued a warning Saturday urging caution to anyone planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches over the weekend due to the rainfall that hit the region overnight Friday.
Heat wave winding down as storm moves in
Southern California entered the 10th and possibly final day of a prolonged heat wave today, with Tropical Storm Kay off the coast bringing clouds and rain into the forecast and raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 11, 2022:. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Residents Brace for Potential Flooding from High Surf in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay moved ocean bound, Southern California felt the effects of the storm in the way of downpours, high surf and potential flooding, especially in the burn areas and coastal communities. Residents watched in anticipation as beach waves crashed onto the boardwalk...
Flood Watch in effect as Tropical Storm Kay approaches from Baja California
As Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is helping to end the punishing heat wave broiling Southern California, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the region. The Flood Watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday evening for Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Mountains, and the Ventura County Mountains.Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.Kay pushed clouds and some rain into Southern California, but it's unclear how big the storm's impact will be because it's expected to weaken as it moves north.Showers and...
SoCal Weather Shift Due To Hurricane Kay
Southern Californians can expect a weekend cool down as Hurricane Kay makes its way up the coast from Mexico. Heavy rain is expected in some inland areas of SoCal on Saturday, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service(NWS). The NWS says that the excessive heat warnings will be in place through Friday.
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Storm cells triggered by Tropical Storm Kay off SoCal coast help douse Fairview Fire near Hemet
Storm cells triggered by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet.
Tropical Storm Kay brings mudslide concerns for Monrovia residents
Monrovia residents are bracing once again for threat of mudslides from the burned scar area of the foothills where the Bobcat Fire took place in Sept. 2020. With Tropical Storm Kay expected to bring rain through the Southland on Friday and Saturday, Monrovia residents began setting up wooden deflectors and K-Rails to help protect themselves and their neighbors from mudslides. Friday afternoon there were already signs showing what is expected to come this weekend: rain. "Obviously we're still concerned with any potential flooding. Just because until the hillside grows back, we're not going to feel 100 percent comfortable," Stephen Kallin told CBSLA Reporter...
Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico
In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
Winds topple trees as Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay hits Southern California; Cities take precautions against flooding
Areas of Southern California have been seeing the impacts of the former Tropical Storm Kay, as several trees have been toppled by high winds and some areas are using sand bags in an attempt to thwart floods. As forecasters predicted, the storm is becoming less organized as it weakens, and...
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
Tropical Storm Kay knocks out power to thousands of LADWP customers
Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.
Anaheim Residents Use Public Spaces to Cool Down During Heat Wave
While Orange County – along with the rest of California – is experiencing a record-breaking heat wave this week, residents in cities like Anaheim are using public libraries, parks and community centers to cool off. An excessive heat warning was put in place by the National Weather Service...
