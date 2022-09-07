ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 11, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 11, 2022:. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NWS
CBS LA

Flood Watch in effect as Tropical Storm Kay approaches from Baja California

As Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is helping to end the punishing heat wave broiling Southern California, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the region. The Flood Watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday evening for Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles County Mountains, and the Ventura County Mountains.Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.Kay pushed clouds and some rain into Southern California, but it's unclear how big the storm's impact will be because it's expected to weaken as it moves north.Showers and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

SoCal Weather Shift Due To Hurricane Kay

Southern Californians can expect a weekend cool down as Hurricane Kay makes its way up the coast from Mexico. Heavy rain is expected in some inland areas of SoCal on Saturday, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service(NWS). The NWS says that the excessive heat warnings will be in place through Friday.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Tropical Storm Kay brings mudslide concerns for Monrovia residents

Monrovia residents are bracing once again for threat of mudslides from the burned scar area of the foothills where the Bobcat Fire took place in Sept. 2020. With Tropical Storm Kay expected to bring rain through the Southland on Friday and Saturday, Monrovia residents began setting up wooden deflectors and K-Rails to help protect themselves and their neighbors from mudslides. Friday afternoon there were already signs showing what is expected to come this weekend: rain. "Obviously we're still concerned with any potential flooding. Just because until the hillside grows back, we're not going to feel 100 percent comfortable," Stephen Kallin told CBSLA Reporter...
MONROVIA, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
SEAL BEACH, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA

