Chicago Tribune

Arlington Heights trustees hire consultants for financial and traffic studies of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans

The Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday approved two resolutions for consulting contracts to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of redeveloping Arlington Park International Racecourse into a new Chicago Bears stadium. Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property. Hiring the ...
theScore

Bears release renderings for enclosed suburban stadium

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours. The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
NewsBreak
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-NFL player says Fields should 'demand a trade'

The national media hasn't shined the spotlight away from the Chicago Bears this off-season. If anything, the light's gotten brighter. "Justin Fields should demand a d--n trade," ex-NFL cornerback and ESPN analyst, Dominique Foxworth said. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good players. Their cap is messed up. They didn't draft and sign all that well. Hold out and force a trade."
Axios

Bears move on Arlington

The Bears just presented to the Village of Arlington Heights plans for a multi-use stadium and entertainment district on the 326-acre plot of the now-closed Arlington Park racetrack. Why it matters: The Bears, who have an agreement with Churchill Downs to buy the tract, would abandon 98-year-old Soldier Field to...
ClutchPoints

‘We don’t have a plan B’: Bears’ push for new stadium gets strong message from ownership

The Chicago Bears have called Soldier Field home since the 1971 NFL season. However, if the team has its way, the relationship between team and stadium will end sooner rather than later. Bears team president Ted Phillips spoke at a public town hall about the team’s plans to move to Arlington Park. A former Bears […] The post ‘We don’t have a plan B’: Bears’ push for new stadium gets strong message from ownership appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs brace for significant rule changes — good and bad

With Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski at the plate in the second inning Friday, the Cubs deployed this defensive alignment:. Seeing shortstop Nico Hoerner standing that deep in the outfield grass is nothing new. The Cubs regularly position him there against left-handed hitters. Get a good look at it over the...
NBC Sports

Bears focus on “100-year opportunity” at Arlington Park

The Bears have been around for more than 100 years. They currently envision eventually spending 100 years at a new stadium in Arlington Park. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the team’s flirtation with exiting its longtime downtown home isn’t just a ploy. It’s a plan. A plan that keeps moving toward full-blown implementation.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

