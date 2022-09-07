Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot as city pulls his press credentials following combative exchanges
A Chicago reporter filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown after his press credentials were revoked. The suit, filed by journalist William J. Kelly to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in late August, alleges Lightfoot and...
What we learned about Bears' Arlington Park plan at stadium meeting
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Bears held their first informational community meeting about their exploration into developing Arlington Park into a multi-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium on Thursday. Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president...
Everything you need to know before going to Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears kick off their 2022 regular season against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. This is the Bears' first game back at Soldier Field since last season, and if you're planning to attend a game in person, it will take some preparation to maximize your fan experience.
Arlington Heights trustees hire consultants for financial and traffic studies of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
The Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday approved two resolutions for consulting contracts to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of redeveloping Arlington Park International Racecourse into a new Chicago Bears stadium. Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property. Hiring the ...
theScore
Bears release renderings for enclosed suburban stadium
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours. The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as “other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights will likely have permanent roof, team says
While the Chicago Bears did not unveil any new renderings of their proposed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights during a public meeting Thursday, they did provide an important detail, saying that the roof of the facility will likely be permanently in place. During the Q & A session at the...
$94M IDOT project will modernize key corridor in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale
HARVEY, Ill. — A three-mile stretch of Wood Street / Ashland Avenue through three communities and nearly 100 years old will undergo a full reconstruction. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the investment at the Harvey Public Works Department Thursday morning. You can see his full press conference in the video above. The project will stretch from […]
Unearthed in Chicago: baseball from scandalous World Series
The renovation of a legendary building on the Chicago skyline uncovered a notorious piece of local sports history. WBBM Newsradio’s Rob Hart reports.
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
CBS News
Bears meet with community to discuss plan for new stadium in Arlington Heights
The focus of the evening was more on the bigger picture of how the stadium project could transform Arlington heights. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
What is Bermuda grass? Details on Soldier Field's new grass
Soldier Field's grass has been an ongoing issue since its change to real grass in 1988. The grass has endured countless complaints about its upkeep from players, coaches and the president of the NFLPA this past preseason. Now, per head coach Matt Eberflus' request, Soldier Field re-sodded its field with...
Ex-NFL player says Fields should 'demand a trade'
The national media hasn't shined the spotlight away from the Chicago Bears this off-season. If anything, the light's gotten brighter. "Justin Fields should demand a d--n trade," ex-NFL cornerback and ESPN analyst, Dominique Foxworth said. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good players. Their cap is messed up. They didn't draft and sign all that well. Hold out and force a trade."
Bears move on Arlington
The Bears just presented to the Village of Arlington Heights plans for a multi-use stadium and entertainment district on the 326-acre plot of the now-closed Arlington Park racetrack. Why it matters: The Bears, who have an agreement with Churchill Downs to buy the tract, would abandon 98-year-old Soldier Field to...
Details on Bears Soldier Field lease, Lightfoot’s plans
The Chicago Bears and the McCaskey family are moving forward with plans to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. But the Bears’ contract with the Chicago Park District to play at Soldier Field running through 2033, how soon can they break their lease and how much will it cost?
thecentersquare.com
McCaskey says Bears not seeking to increase taxes in Arlington Heights
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Bears hosted a community night in Arlington Park and shared ideas for a new stadium after their lease is up at Soldier Field and part of the goal is to avoid tax hikes, team officials said. The night was hosted at John Hersey...
‘We don’t have a plan B’: Bears’ push for new stadium gets strong message from ownership
The Chicago Bears have called Soldier Field home since the 1971 NFL season. However, if the team has its way, the relationship between team and stadium will end sooner rather than later. Bears team president Ted Phillips spoke at a public town hall about the team’s plans to move to Arlington Park. A former Bears […] The post ‘We don’t have a plan B’: Bears’ push for new stadium gets strong message from ownership appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs brace for significant rule changes — good and bad
With Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski at the plate in the second inning Friday, the Cubs deployed this defensive alignment:. Seeing shortstop Nico Hoerner standing that deep in the outfield grass is nothing new. The Cubs regularly position him there against left-handed hitters. Get a good look at it over the...
NBC Sports
Bears focus on “100-year opportunity” at Arlington Park
The Bears have been around for more than 100 years. They currently envision eventually spending 100 years at a new stadium in Arlington Park. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the team’s flirtation with exiting its longtime downtown home isn’t just a ploy. It’s a plan. A plan that keeps moving toward full-blown implementation.
White Sox's Elvis Andrus gets reunion with A's
The Oakland Athletics will get a chance to host Elvis Andrus for the first time as a member of the Chicago White Sox when the clubs duel in a four-game series beginning Thursday night. The teams will meet in their second and final series of the season, with the White...
NBC Sports Chicago
