Tigers sweep visiting Watseka Warriors
URBANA -- The Urbana High School tennis team shut out the visiting Watseka winning all nine regulation matches on Thursday. Finishing under the lights at Blair Park on the newly resurfaced courts, the Tigers dominated all six singles matches. Standout victories included Lorelie Yau's double-bagel over Lady Warrior Annika Greene...
Unity soccer topples Judah Christian
TOLONO -- For the first time in school history, the Unity soccer team beat one of the area's traditionally top small school programs. The Rockets literally pounded Judah Christian on Thursday via 3-1 decision. Junior Gabe Pound delivered a hattrick, scoring one goal in the first 90 minute period on...
Urbana's Canopy Club offering "Fee-Free" weekend starting Friday
URBANA -- The University of Illinois' popular campustown live music venue has released a list of more than 25 upcoming acts this fall. Starting Friday, September 2nd at midnight through Monday, September 5th at 11:59 pm online purchase of tickets for any of the upcoming shows will not include any additional fees during the venue's Fee-Free Weekend. Concert-goers and live music fans can use the code "FEEFREE" in the promo code box during checkout to skip paying administrative fees.
Illinois theater convention September 24
CHICAGO -- The Illinois Theatre Association will hold its 2022 ITA Annual Membership Meeting & Award Celebration at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center in Downers Grove on September 24. In addition to presenting annual excellence awards to Illinois thespians, the all-day event will include the induction of the 2022-2024 Board of Directors, workshops sponsored by the ITA, a special presentation on intimacy direction, and its Red Carpet Gala Award Luncheon.
Letter to the Editor: New postmaster honored to serve the community
It is a great honor to serve Tolono as your new Postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.
