URBANA -- The University of Illinois' popular campustown live music venue has released a list of more than 25 upcoming acts this fall. Starting Friday, September 2nd at midnight through Monday, September 5th at 11:59 pm online purchase of tickets for any of the upcoming shows will not include any additional fees during the venue's Fee-Free Weekend. Concert-goers and live music fans can use the code "FEEFREE" in the promo code box during checkout to skip paying administrative fees.

URBANA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO