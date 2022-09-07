Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
The volatile market in 2022 is creating a sale situation for great dividend stocks.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 169% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Atlassian serves over 242,000 businesses, but that's merely a fraction of its total addressable market. The company is charting a path towards $10 billion in annual revenue, and it could get there within five years. One Wall Street investment bank predicts major upside for Atlassian stock.
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty is a retail REIT with about 1,600 properties across the lower 48. The company has outperformed the broad market sharply since its 1994 IPO. Growing dividends and a sustainable payout ratio point to continued popularity among investors.
Scott Minerd Sees Another 20% Downside For Market By Mid-October — Warns Of More Pain
The recovery seen after the mid-June lows led analysts and investors into believing that the market may have bottomed. It was not to be, though. What Happened: Following a nice rebound that lasted until mid-August, the market has hit another rough patch amid interest rate worries. An analyst now anticipates...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks
Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle industry isn't its only big opportunity in the coming years. Roku is a leading streaming platform, and Cathie Wood has been actively buying more shares this year. Zoom stock currently trades at its cheapest valuation since going public.
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
The broad-based S&P 500 turned in its worst first-half performance in decades. However, bear market declines represent the ideal time for patient investors to pounce. These three growth juggernauts are begging to be bought and can reasonably return at least 233% by 2029.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up
In a little more than a week, growth guru Cathie Wood has spent more than $50 million on Nvidia stock -- and she's still buying. One analyst points to the price at which Wood's ARK funds began buying and calls it "extremely attractive."
Motley Fool
Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.
The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market.
Here's Why Dollar General Is a Better Buy Than Dollar Tree
Deep discounters are coming into their own again as inflation hits consumers hard.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now.
Motley Fool
Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $20,000 Into $350,000. Here's How
Investors should resign themselves to the fact that nobody can predict the market's return in any given year. Compounding your returns by reinvesting gains and dividends will result in exaggerated gains, and increasingly so as time marches on.
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq's Struggling, But Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Stocks
Diabetes is evolving into a greater and greater challenge. DexCom has an answer. Managing solar power systems efficiently is the key to the industry's future growth.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Palo Alto Networks is capitalizing on the growth in cybersecurity. Prologis is benefitting from demand for warehouse space. NextEra Energy is helping lead the country's race to reduce carbon emissions.
Motley Fool
DocuSign Might Be Finding Its Feet, but Is the Stock a Buy Now?
DocuSign beat analysts' revenue expectations in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The company raised its full-year guidance slightly, suggesting some optimism might be creeping in after a tough year. Whether DocuSign stock is a buy depends on an investor's time horizon.
Motley Fool
Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Waterdrop Inc. (WDH 2.56%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
