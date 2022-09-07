Read full article on original website
WSET
The Rocky Mount Fire Department participated in a Memorial Walk for 9/11
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Fire Department participated in a Memorial Walk on Saturday. "In honor of all those who gave their lives to help save others on September 11th, 2001 we honor your memory as we walk from one station to another," the department said.
WSET
SML volunteer fire department asking for donations to help buy new boats
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Smith Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department needs your help getting funding for a new fleet. Neil Harrington, president of the department, said some of the boats in their fleet are over 25 years old. The three newest boats are still more...
WSET
'Stay safe:' Wintergreen Fire & Rescue reminds the public about safety at Crabtree Falls
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Wintergreen Fire & Rescue is reminding the public of safety when going to Crabtree Falls. There are paved paths to help people avoid being near the waterfall the department said. In the past year they and Montebello Fire have responded to 2 incidents involving...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
WSET
'We thank them for their sacrifice:' RPD participated in Memorial Stair Climb
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department participated in the 9/11 stair climb. "We have not forgotten the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS who lost their lives that day," said the department. The department thanked the ones who lost their lives that day for their...
WSET
Amherst County Sheriff's Dept. to hold annual Project Lifesaver car show Saturday
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s office will host the 3rd annual Project Lifesaver car show on Saturday at Amherst County High School. The Sheriff’s Department said they continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting the well-being of the most vulnerable members of our community.
WSET
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center released 2 Broad-winged hawks in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released 2 Broad-winged hawks on Friday. The release took place at Green Hill Park in Salem at 5:30 p.m. The hawks are very sensitive and can easily damage critical feathers needed for flight while in rehab. The center...
WSET
Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
WSET
'I wanted to do it for them:' Group climbed over 2,000 steps to help remember 9/11
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In light of the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, one group of people found a special way to honor first responders Saturday. "It's a massively traumatic event," Elisah McGee said. She is the CEO of Freedom Defense Group, the organization that put the event together.
WSET
Sinkhole reported in Pittsylvania County near Callands Road: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A sinkhole has been reported in Pittsylvania. According to VDOT, on Rt. 1428, near Callands Road; VA-57E/W, there is a sinkhole. VDOT said motorists can expect delays because of this. At 9:05 p.m., VDOT said all east and west lanes are closed. For updates,...
WSET
Franklin & Pittsylvania Co. Court Appointed Special Advocate for volunteer training
(WSET) — The Franklin & Pittsylvania County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program. The program is recruiting volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the community. The program has volunteers from all walks of life, educational backgrounds, and professional careers. These individuals are trained community volunteers that are...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
WSET
Trade in your old car seat and save at Target in honor of Baby Safety Month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Target’s bi-annual Car Seat Trade-in program is back in honor of Baby Safety Month. Now through Sept. 24, you can head to your local Target store to trade in old car seats to receive a 20% off coupon. The coupon will be valid until...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
WSET
'It was surreal, the smells, the debris:' Danville Firefighter recalls Ground Zero on 9/11
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is Sunday and a Danville firefighter said he still vividly recalls being there, even 21 years later. Captain Ken Jones was one of only seven firefighters from Danville selected to travel up to New York after the...
WSET
City of Roanoke ends Outdoor Refreshment Area due to issues with licenses
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has ended its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) effective on Wednesday. The city said they are saddened to share the news and that their initial plans of having DORA open through Sept. 25 had to be altered. "The feedback we received...
WSET
The Rocky Mount Police Department needs help finding missing juvenile
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. The juvenile is identified as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned black...
WSET
Final batch of rescued beagles from Envigo facility head to Fairfax County Animal Shelter
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is welcoming 10 more rescued beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Va. on Thursday. The Humane Society of the United States announced on Sept. 1 the completion of a historic rescue mission: the last of nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility.
wfxrtv.com
Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
WSET
Ultimate Touch-A-Truck and Family Friendly Event with Puzzled 2022!
Grab the kids, the camera, and the wallet for a day of fun out at the Pittman Plaza in Lynchburg! With more than 100 vendors, kid games, and a whole slew of hot rods, there's bound to be something fun for the whole family. Emily found out more.
