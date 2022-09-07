The Utah Jazz sound like a mess right now after the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers got themselves into a great place with the trade for Donovan Mitchell. The young shooting guard comes in not only as an improvement over Collin Sexton but as someone who is equally in line with the rest of the Cavs with regard to age. This is a young squad with huge expectations now that they landed such a major player to the team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO