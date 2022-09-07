Read full article on original website
The Cleveland Cavaliers once again take advantage of other teams ineptitude
The Utah Jazz sound like a mess right now after the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers got themselves into a great place with the trade for Donovan Mitchell. The young shooting guard comes in not only as an improvement over Collin Sexton but as someone who is equally in line with the rest of the Cavs with regard to age. This is a young squad with huge expectations now that they landed such a major player to the team.
LOOK: Tyrann Mathieu sports Falcons, Deion Sanders shirt before Week 1
To the dismay of New Orleans Saints fans, Tyrann Mathieu sported Falcons colors with a Deion Sanders retro t-shirt for his Week 1 pregame warmups. New Orleans Saints fans are going to hate this one. Their big offseason defensive back signing, hometown favorite Tyrann Mathieu, is wearing an Atlanta Falcons shirt for Week 1 pregame warmups in Atlanta against the Falcons.
Miami Dolphins week one inactive list has a familiar face on it
The Miami Dolphins are so close to starting today’s game that they have now released their inactives for today and one name is no surprise. For the Dolphins, no position is a bigger question right now than the cornerback spot so it should be surprising to see one of the corners a healthy scratch, sadly, it’s Noah Igbinoghene. That is not a surprise.
321preps Notebook: Astro wrestling fundraiser, perfect Vipers, MIC honor
Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options. Astronaut High will host a night of mixed martial arts, kickboxing and jiu jitsu as a fundraiser for its wrestling program on Sept. 17. The gym will open at 4 p.m., and fighting starts an hour later. Highlights...
SMQ: Expanding College Football Playoff remains as mythical as ever
A weekend of upsets revealed the value expanding the College Football Playoff — but no amount of expansion will change the mythical nature of the national championship. The second Saturday of September often readjusts our understanding of contenders and pretenders. Sometimes those adjustments make sense. Other times we subjectively write off a team too early in the race for conference honors and national glory. September’s afterthought can quickly become fodder in the November discussions about the College Football Playoff.
