ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Washington, DC
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Washington, DC
NBC Sports

Ranking the top 10 MLB free-agent outfielders

When it comes to the MLB free-agent outfield market, it's Aaron Judge and then everyone else. Judge headlines the 2022-23 free agent class and should earn an enormous contract following an MVP-caliber year with the New York Yankees. Judge is the first and most intriguing outfield domino to fall. MLB teams in need of outfield help, like the San Francisco Giants, will be looking at names like Brandon Nimmo, Andrew Benintendi and Joc Pederson once his future is locked up.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies will get their closer back Sunday, two others not far behind

Help is coming to the Phillies' bullpen. Closer Seranthony Dominguez will be activated from the injured list before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals, manager Rob Thomson said after Friday night's game. Dominguez has not pitched in the majors since August 17. He was placed on the injured list several...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Mulling Bid for the Angels

The billionaire businessman and Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is exploring a bid for the Los Angeles Angels, according to two people familiar with the matter. He has been a minority owner of the Los Angles Lakers since 2010 but would increase his prominence on the sports scene—locally and nationally— with this splashy purchase.   Soon-Shiong, 70, has a net worth of $8.94 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He couldn’t be reached for comment. Galatioto Sports Partners, which has been retained by the MLB club, declined to comment.   This isn’t the first time Soon-Shiong has been interested in investing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Tatís Jr.
NBC Sports

MLB institutes drastic rule changes for 2023

Major League Baseball is going to look dramatically different in 2023, in many ways that should please purists. MLB’s competition committee voted Friday afternoon to pass numerous rule changes for 2023, which were first detailed by The Athletic. Included among them:. • The elimination of infield shifts. • The...
MLB
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants shut down, swept by Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- The Giants planned to lean on openers and "bulk innings guys" throughout Thursday's doubleheader at American Family Field, but in the third inning of the second game, it became a bullpen day for both sides. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta grimaced after throwing a pitch to Tommy La...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Phillies#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Nationals#Petco Park
NBC Sports

Leone's release signals beginning of change for Giants' bullpen

CHICAGO -- Dominic Leone was quietly one of the best success stories of the 2021 season for the Giants' front office and staff. After a rough stretch with Cleveland the year before, he signed a minor league deal with the Giants and posted a 1.51 ERA, helping the bullpen transform into one of the best in the majors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
Sportico

Arizona’s MLB Issues Can’t Be Swept Under the Roof

The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. Like most mid- to small-market Major League Baseball franchises, the D-backs have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all non-media revenue during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games. The losses in 2020 and 2021, when attendance at Chase Field was either eliminated or greatly curtailed, ran to more than $100 million. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old stadium and the mobility of its flip-top roof remains an issue. The D-backs took over operations and maintenance a few years ago in settling a lawsuit against Maricopa County. In exchange, the team earned the right to search outside downtown Phoenix...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy