Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Max Muncy is Battling an Injury
With 26 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are nursing a few injuries hoping to get everyone healthy in time for the postseason. Add Max Muncy to the list of the walking wounded, as Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told the media that Muncy is out of Friday’s lineup with a knee issue.
Giants take on Cubs, look for rare road series win
It’s been nearly three months since the San Francisco Giants won a road series of at least three games. Meanwhile,
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
NBC Sports
Ranking the top 10 MLB free-agent outfielders
When it comes to the MLB free-agent outfield market, it's Aaron Judge and then everyone else. Judge headlines the 2022-23 free agent class and should earn an enormous contract following an MVP-caliber year with the New York Yankees. Judge is the first and most intriguing outfield domino to fall. MLB teams in need of outfield help, like the San Francisco Giants, will be looking at names like Brandon Nimmo, Andrew Benintendi and Joc Pederson once his future is locked up.
NBC Sports
Phillies will get their closer back Sunday, two others not far behind
Help is coming to the Phillies' bullpen. Closer Seranthony Dominguez will be activated from the injured list before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals, manager Rob Thomson said after Friday night's game. Dominguez has not pitched in the majors since August 17. He was placed on the injured list several...
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Mulling Bid for the Angels
The billionaire businessman and Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is exploring a bid for the Los Angeles Angels, according to two people familiar with the matter. He has been a minority owner of the Los Angles Lakers since 2010 but would increase his prominence on the sports scene—locally and nationally— with this splashy purchase. Soon-Shiong, 70, has a net worth of $8.94 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He couldn’t be reached for comment. Galatioto Sports Partners, which has been retained by the MLB club, declined to comment. This isn’t the first time Soon-Shiong has been interested in investing...
Dodgers: New Rule Change Will Affect Fan Experience At Dodger Stadium
With a new limit on how long songs are allowed to be played, the rule could change more things than some fans expect.
NBC Sports
MLB institutes drastic rule changes for 2023
Major League Baseball is going to look dramatically different in 2023, in many ways that should please purists. MLB’s competition committee voted Friday afternoon to pass numerous rule changes for 2023, which were first detailed by The Athletic. Included among them:. • The elimination of infield shifts. • The...
NBC Sports
Why Kurkjian believes Giants should sign Judge this offseason
The 2022 MLB season for the Giants is a forgetful one. The playoffs have become an afterthought, and now the focus for San Francisco is the offseason. In the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have the star power to contend for years to come. As...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants shut down, swept by Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- The Giants planned to lean on openers and "bulk innings guys" throughout Thursday's doubleheader at American Family Field, but in the third inning of the second game, it became a bullpen day for both sides. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta grimaced after throwing a pitch to Tommy La...
Dodgers News: Tigers Interested in Poaching a Front Office Piece
Dodgers' Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations is among the top candidates to lead the Tigers.
NBC Sports
Hoskins commits key error, Robertson blows save, Phillies can't complete sweep
On the night Seranthony Dominguez began a rehab assignment 70 miles away from Citizens Bank Park, David Robertson blew a save in the ninth inning as the Phillies lost to the Marlins, 6-5. The Phils held a one-run lead with three outs to go before Garrett Cooper led off the...
NBC Sports
Leone's release signals beginning of change for Giants' bullpen
CHICAGO -- Dominic Leone was quietly one of the best success stories of the 2021 season for the Giants' front office and staff. After a rough stretch with Cleveland the year before, he signed a minor league deal with the Giants and posted a 1.51 ERA, helping the bullpen transform into one of the best in the majors.
ESPN
Prospects Willy Fañas, Keiderson Pavon suing Los Angeles Angels, alleging agreements pulled back by team
Two teenage baseball players are suing the Los Angeles Angels in a Dominican Republic court, alleging that the organization reneged on verbal agreements to sign them, a practice that has grown increasingly common amid a landscape with limited regulation by Major League Baseball. At an Aug. 31 hearing, lawyers continued...
Arizona’s MLB Issues Can’t Be Swept Under the Roof
The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. Like most mid- to small-market Major League Baseball franchises, the D-backs have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all non-media revenue during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games. The losses in 2020 and 2021, when attendance at Chase Field was either eliminated or greatly curtailed, ran to more than $100 million. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old stadium and the mobility of its flip-top roof remains an issue. The D-backs took over operations and maintenance a few years ago in settling a lawsuit against Maricopa County. In exchange, the team earned the right to search outside downtown Phoenix...
Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times
Here's how to watch on TV and stream the three-game series between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, starting Friday.
