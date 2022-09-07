The following is a press release from the We Will Collective. The We Will Collective and The IOWA Foundation are partnering to host a free youth basketball clinic for youth in grades first through sixth. The clinic will take place at the Valley Community Center in West Des Moines on September 14th, 2022 from 5:30-7:00pm. Members of the Iowa State Men’s Basketball team will lead participants through drills and techniques the players use on the court. Following the clinic players will sign autographs and take pictures with participants. The youth represent organizations across Central Iowa including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa, Can Play and the YMCA of Greater Des Moines. All participants will receive a t-shirt courtesy of the clinic sponsor, Nebraska Furniture Mart.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO