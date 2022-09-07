Read full article on original website
Twelve minutes, 99 yards: The drive that won Iowa State the Cy-Hawk trophy
IOWA CITY – Iowa’s defense and special teams forced two interceptions, another pair of punt blocks and a fumble punched out of Jirehl Brock’s arms right at the plane of the end zone in Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game. It painted a grim scene for the Cyclones, who...
STANZ: Despite chaos, Iowa State brings Cy-Hawk trophy back to Ames
Members of the Iowa State Cyclones football team celebrate a 10-7 win over Iowa during the Cy-Hawk Series football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. Iowa City — O’Rien Vance is not sure where he...
QUOTEBOOK: On the final seconds, Dekkers’ performance and more
Sep 10, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) and linebacker Carston Marshall (46) and teammates carry the Cy-Hawk after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports. The following are a selection of quotes from the...
Staff Picks: Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz gets his players ready prior to kickoff against South Dakota State during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 20, Iowa...
Start time, betting lines & where to watch Cy-Hawk game ’22
Iowa State will play its second game of the 2022 college football season on Saturday when it faces off with Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in the annual Cy-Hawk showdown. The Cyclones are 1-0 on the season after beating Southeast Missouri State 42-10 last Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff: 3:00...
CFTV: Matt Campbell’s postgame press conference after 10-7 Cy-Hawk win
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell addressed the media following his first win in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Campbell dives into what it means for him and his team, the 99-yard go-ahead touchdown drive and what he told his players at halftime about the sixth grade softball team he coaches:
Iowa State basketball players to host free youth clinic in Central Iowa
The following is a press release from the We Will Collective. The We Will Collective and The IOWA Foundation are partnering to host a free youth basketball clinic for youth in grades first through sixth. The clinic will take place at the Valley Community Center in West Des Moines on September 14th, 2022 from 5:30-7:00pm. Members of the Iowa State Men’s Basketball team will lead participants through drills and techniques the players use on the court. Following the clinic players will sign autographs and take pictures with participants. The youth represent organizations across Central Iowa including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa, Can Play and the YMCA of Greater Des Moines. All participants will receive a t-shirt courtesy of the clinic sponsor, Nebraska Furniture Mart.
WBB: Ashley Joens signs NIL deal with Kum & Go
Iowa State star Ashley Joens has announced that she has signed a deal with Kum & Go Thursday. Joens posted on social media platforms along with her favorite choices of food in the new line the company has rolled out late this summer. Joens enters her final season of eligibility...
